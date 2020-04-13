Due to COVID-19, Special Olympics of Virginia, like others, have had to cancel their planned events.

As a result of cancellations, SOVA athletes won’t be able to compete in their spring season and summer games this year. Athletes will miss out on the opportunity to receive health care and information at the Healthy Athlete Center that would have taken place during the summer games.

In response, SOVA has created a Virtual Fitness Facebook group to help athletes stay active and connected to other athletes across the state. SOVA is planning a more focused workout program for athletes that will include training in cardio, strength, flexibility and overall fitness including nutrition, and hydration.

The eight-week program will run from mid-April through mid-June.

