20200410_MET_COV_STJAMES_01

Conducting a recent St. James's Episcopal Church service for online viewing were (from left) Mark Whitmire, music director; Hilary Streever, senior associate rector; Mark Cooper, pastoral associate, and W. Simms, producer.

 Suzanne Hall

Richmond’s St. James’s Episcopal Church, which has pivoted to broadcasting six services a week online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be featured on the national PBS News Hour on Friday at 7 p.m. locally.

News Hour staff conducted an interview by way of Skype with St. James’s rector, the Rev. John McCard, and had three parishioners submit video of their families participating in a service on their computers, said Suzanne Hall, director of stewardship and development for the downtown church, 1205 W. Franklin St.

The News Hour coverage is part of “a broad story about many faith-based outreach efforts during this unexpected wilderness,” Hall said.

Since public gatherings have been curtailed as part of Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order, St. James’s has been live-streaming an Evensong service every weekday at 5:30 and Sunday worship at 10 a.m. The services can be viewed on Facebook (www.facebook.com/St.Jamess.Doers/) or on the church’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/user/StJamesRichmond).

