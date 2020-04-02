A trade group representing emergency physicians in Virginia is condemning actions by medical staffing groups to cut salaries and benefits for health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus epidemic.
Propublica reported Tuesday that Alteon Health, a medical staffing company that works with more than 125 locations nationwide, including several in Virginia, would be reducing hours, changing some salaried workers to hourly, suspending 401(k) matches and nixing bonuses and paid time off.
The company, which is backed by private-equity firms Frazier Healthcare Partners and New Mountain Capital, said in a memo obtained by Propublica that the cuts are coming as COVID-19 has hurt revenue.
Hospitals around the country and in Virginia have had to cancel non-urgent procedures and outpatient visits at the same time that public health officials have urged all but the most critically ill to avoid emergency rooms to prevent further spread of COVID-19 through person-to-person contact and to keep resources free for an influx of COVID-19 patients.
“People are listening,” said Dr. Scott Hickey, president of the Virginia College of Emergency Physicians.
Hickey estimates that ER visits are down 25-30% below the average, most likely because people are staying home and not getting into as many accidents and because they're not coming to the ER for relatively small issues, like hangnails.
“Based on lessons learned elsewhere, this is very likely the ‘calm before the storm’ of critically ill patients entering hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms,” Hickey wrote in a statement for the VACEP. “Who will be there waiting to save those lives? Emergency physicians are critical to hospital, regional, and state clinical coordination response for when the storm hits.”
Dr. Steve Holtzclaw, CEO of Alteon Health, wrote in a statement Wednesday that he believed news reports had “mischaracterized” the company’s actions in reducing benefits for clinicians.
“We have not cut clinical rates for providers in the field. In fact, doctors and other clinicians who are working more hours on COVID-related cases will get paid more than they would have previously,” Holtzclaw wrote. “At the same time, we have expanded eligibility for our clinician health benefits, and we are paying doctors who are self-isolating.”
Holtzclaw went on to say that the company will “ensure full coverage and support” for clinicians in situations where there is a surge in need for health care providers.
Hickey said that many emergency departments around the region have cut staff hours and are sending workers home early because of the low volume of patients, but Hickey worries that these moves will stunt their ability to respond when they do see an influx of critical patients.
“We’re going to see an uptick in the next two weeks,” Hickey said. “We’re going to be log-jammed with a lot of critically-ill sick people … now you’re caught behind the 8-ball.”
In a statement released Wednesday, VACEP called on medical staffing groups – which is the most prevalent staffing model for emergency departments in Virginia – to explore federal assistance recently approved by the U.S. Congress before cutting salaries and benefits for the people who are fighting coronavirus firsthand.
The statement referred to federal programs that are intended to provide relief to workers impacted by the coronavirus through low-interest loans and advance payments on Medicare services.
“VACEP calls on all medical groups to explore these alternative solutions first before pursuing actions that benefit their bottom line at the expense of the livelihoods of physicians and healthcare providers and the emergency medicine safety net,” Hickey wrote. “We cannot afford to jeopardize the health of our patients during this pandemic by having understaffed emergency departments.”
Hospitals in the Richmond region have also made adjustments to staffing as they respond to the pandemic.
Bon Secours Mercy Health announced Tuesday that it would furlough staff that could not be re-deployed to the COVID-19 response as the health system anticipated a monthly operating loss of more than $100 million.
And HCA Virginia announced Thursday that staff members who have had a reduction in hours because many non-urgent surgeries and outpatient services have been canceled will either be redeployed within the health system or will receive 70% of their base pay for up to seven weeks.
