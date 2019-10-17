The Virginia Department of Corrections is asking a federal judge to toss out a lawsuit filed by media organizations aimed at allowing official and media witnesses to view entire execution procedures.
Last month, the Richmond Times-Dispatch and several other news organizations sued the Virginia Department of Corrections alleging the First Amendment guarantees the public a right of access to certain government proceedings, including the entirety of executions.
In a motion filed Wednesday, the Virginia attorney general's office asks U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne to dismiss the complaint, arguing that there is no such right and because the policy in question was implemented in February 2017, the complaint is barred by a two-year statute of limitations.
Anna Kaul, with the Yale Law School's Media Freedom and Information Access Clinic, wrote in an email Thursday that, "We are confident in our clients’ claim. The complaint asserts an important constitutional right to know how the Commonwealth exercises its most consequential power. We look forward to responding in due course."
The media organizations are represented by the clinic and lawyers with the Richmond law firm Christian & Barton LLP.
In the motion to dismiss the suit, Margaret Hoel O'Shea, an assistant attorney general, argued that "the First Amendment to the United States Constitution guarantees a right of public access to criminal court proceedings. The United States Supreme Court has made clear, however, that this constitutional right of access does not extend beyond the prison door."
O'Shea added, "For well over a century, Virginia has mandated - by statute - that executions be conducted in private, on the other side of a prison door. Particularly considering that Virginia has long since closed off wholesale public access to executions, there is no First Amendment 'right' to witness an execution in this Commonwealth. If this were true, states could be compelled to broadcast executions for public viewing, a position that has been universally rejected by every court to have considered it."
And if there is no U.S. Constitutional question involved, the resolution of the issue is strictly a question of state law that is not properly before a federal court. Because the policy change was made - and the last execution conducted - more than two years ago the suit is also time-barred, argues the attorney general's office.
The state's motion says that under current law, those allowed to be present at an execution are: the director of the Department of Corrections; a prison physician; prison employees required to carry out the execution; six citizen witnesses; family members of the victims; and, at the discretion of the Department of Corrections, the inmate's lawyer and a member of the clergy.
"Virginia's General Assembly has never made a separate provision for the admittance of media 'witnesses' or 'representatives' to an execution. Rather, the only manner in which the media have been separately treated pertains to Virginia's 74-year statutory ban on publicizing the details of an execution," wrote O'Shea.
It is current Department of Corrections policy that allows the admission of up to six citizens and four media representatives.
The state's motion to dismiss argues that "the only alleged alteration to the execution viewing procedures, as adopted in 2017, is that witnesses no longer see the inmate physically walking into the execution chamber."
In addition to The Times-Dispatch, the other plaintiffs are The Associated Press; The (Staunton and Waynesboro) News Leader, owned by Gannett Co.; and Guardian News and Media LLC, established by The Guardian newspaper in London.
The suit was filed as secrecy surrounding executions has increased in Virginia and in other states in recent years, in part because of the increasing scarcity of the drugs needed to carry out executions by injection.
Before 2017, most of the steps in Virginia’s electrocutions had been visible to witnesses. More of the lethal injection procedure had been visible, too, although the placement of IV lines and the electrodes for the cardiac monitor on the inmate has been done behind a curtain.
Prison policy was changed to conceal more after the Jan. 18, 2017, execution of Ricky Gray, which was delayed more than half an hour by activity conducted behind the closed front curtain.
