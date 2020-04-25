Metro says it will expand closures for maintenance
FALLS CHURCH — The board that oversees the metropolitan Washington region’s Metrorail system is taking advantage of decreased ridership by greatly expanding a series of planned maintenance closures over the summer.
The expanded summer shutdowns will affect Northern Virginia in particular — the entire Silver Line, which serves Reston and the Tysons Corner areas, will be closed. Nine stations in Fairfax and Arlington counties will close.
Service on the Orange and Silver lines will terminate in Virginia at the Ballston station.
Several of those stations had already been slated for closure this summer to repair rider platforms and perform other maintenance.
Metro officials say ridership declines of as much as 95% due to the coronavirus provide an opportunity to do even more maintenance with less disruption.
The closures begin May 23 and are expected to run through the fall.
Free shuttle buses will run from some of the closed stations.
Pandemic putting a dent in state’s lottery profits
RICHMOND — The Virginia Lottery has taken a hit in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that sales were down by $45 million in March compared to the same month last year.
Lottery profits go toward the state’s K-12 public school system. Overall, profits dropped 28% in the month. Sales are down 10% for the fiscal year so far.
Kevin Hall, executive director of the Virginia Lottery Board, has told Virginia lawmakers that sales and profits have been “significantly diminished due to the public health emergency and the related economic instability.”
He expected the drop to continue, even though lottery tickets are still being sold at essential businesses like grocery stores.
30 men accused of using internet to solicit minors
FAIRFAX — An online sting operation in Northern Virginia resulted in the arrests of 30 men charged with trolling the internet to solicit sex from minors, authorities said Tuesday.
Fairfax County police called the sting Operation COVID Crackdown. They said school closures and stay-at-home orders to combat the coronavirus have increased children’s online presence and their vulnerability to exploitation along with it.
Police said Tuesday that the men who were arrested went online to initiate explicit conversations and solicit sex from police officers posing as children. Each of the suspects agreed to meet their targets in person at specified locations. Detectives arrested the men when they showed up.
The men, who ranged in age from 20 to 74, are facing a combined 68 felonies. Most of those charged live in Northern Virginia, but some came from Maryland, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.
“Our detectives have remained vigilant and they recognized the increased threat posed by online predators in recent weeks,” said Ed O’Carroll, commander of the department’s major crimes bureau. “I commend their ability to adapt during this unprecedented public health pandemic.”
