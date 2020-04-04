Deputies test positive for virus at Va. courthouse
PORTSMOUTH — A Virginia courthouse has closed for cleaning after two deputies tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Portsmouth courthouse will be sanitized before reopening out of an abundance of caution, the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a post on Facebook.
The closure comes after a third Portsmouth sheriff’s deputy was tested for the virus and is waiting for the results, Lt. Col. Marvin Waters told news outlets. The courthouse will be closed until Monday, Waters said.
Salem tire plant halting production for 2 weeks
Yokohama’s tire plant in Salem will cease operations for two weeks starting Sunday, according to a Thursday notice to hourly employees.
“We are now at a point where we believe it is in everyone’s best interest to stay at home for at least the next two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the notice, which was posted to social media by the workers union. “Should conditions warrant we may need to extend this shutdown.”
The plant has 580 hourly and 160 salaried employees, according to company spokesman Bill Groak.
Workers were told that their paychecks would be mailed to their homes or deposited directly into bank accounts. Operations are scheduled to resume April 20.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber in Danville, which earlier had announced it would be closed until Friday, said last week that it would remain shuttered until further notice.
Dulles Toll Road shifts to electronic collecting only
Starting Monday, Dulles Toll Road users must have exact change or a means of paying their tolls electronically, officials announced Friday.
The shift away from manual toll collection will bring the Dulles Toll Road in line with other facilities in the state. The change is part of an effort to protect members of the public and toll collectors.
Drivers without exact change, an E-ZPass or other electronic forms of payment will receive bills through the mail. While the notices will be labeled violations, the associated administrative fees will be waived.
Those who wish to get an E-ZPass in Virginia can go to www.ezpassva.com for more information. They can also use the GoToll mobile phone app www.gotoll.com to set up an account.
Tolls are $3.25 at the Main Toll Plaza and $1.50 at each ramp. Drivers will need to have exact change in coins.
Fish oil company to keep its catch certification
A company that makes fish oil supplements will keep its certification for sustainable fishing despite defiance of catch limits in the Chesapeake Bay.
Maintaining the Marine Stewardship Council’s sustainability designation is a victory for Omega Protein. But the Chesapeake Bay Foundation said the development is “a serious black eye” for the certification.
Last year, Omega Protein caught 30% more fish than was allowed under restrictions meant to protect the bay’s ecosystem. The company has said it will abide by the limit moving forward.
