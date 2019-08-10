DACA students will be eligible for financial assistance at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The University of Virginia has extended financial aid eligibility to undergraduate students who are in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
The financial help will become available in Charlottesville this fall, The Daily Progress reported. University spokesman Wes Hester said the money will come from private funding.
Nicole Leal, a student who advocates for the support of undocumented students, said the change is great but added that she and other advocates hope to see even more action to help undocumented students.
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, grants temporary legal protection to young people brought into the country illegally as children.
The university has accepted in-state students with such status since 2014. The students previously had to pay the full cost of tuition out of pocket.
Town officials crack down on rogue Virginia Tech fraternity
BLACKSBURG — Town officials are cracking down on an unsanctioned Virginia Tech fraternity they say is operating in violation of zoning rules.
Blacksburg officials recently determined the house is being used as a base for the rogue frat Omega Alpha Kappa. Zoning Administrator Paul Patterson said fraternity activities at the house must stop.
The fraternity, which is not recognized by the university, was formed by members of Kappa Delta Rho when that chapter was suspended for violating alcohol policies.
The fraternity has a history of trash citations and accusations that members made female guests at social events feel uncomfortable.
The Roanoke Times reported that the university has advised students to avoid the fraternity and seven others for their safety.
Voters in Washington County will decide fate of courthouse
ABINGDON — Voters in a Southwest Virginia county are expected to get a choice in November about whether the functions of their overcrowded, historic courthouse should be moved to a strip mall.
The Bristol Herald Courier reports the Washington County Board of Supervisors voted last week to enter into a purchase option for a former Kmart building to replace the 150-year-old courthouse. The board now plans to see if voters approve the move in November.
The supervisors heard from the public at the meeting, with only one person voicing clear support for a move to the vacant former Kmart.
Another speaker warned the move would make Abingdon “an absolute joke.”
The old courthouse has parking and security issues.
Dogs disrupt mail delivery in two Danville neighborhoods
DANVILLE — A Southside Virginia neighborhood had its mail service disrupted for about three weeks after a Yorkshire terrier bit a postal carrier.
The Danville Register & Bee reports that the neighborhood is one of two in Danville to have mail service disrupted recently because of dog bites. The second neighborhood had service suspended because carriers were being chased by a pit bull.
A Postal Service spokesman said action was necessary to prevent carriers from being attacked; mail carriers in Virginia were bitten by dogs 153 times in 2018 and 143 times in 2017.
Home delivery in the neighborhood with the Yorkie resumed when the dog’s owner installed a curbside mailbox and put up a fence.
Residents said they received no notice of the suspension and questioned why the whole neighborhood was affected.
