Localities urge state to pass exemption for I-81 fuel tax
ROANOKE — Some local governments along Virginia’s Interstate 81 corridor are balking at a new state law that raised their fuel tax rate to help pay for improvements to the highway.
The Roanoke Times reported that the law has rankled some of the dozen counties that are subject to the regional fuel tax even though they are not crossed by the interstate.
A number of boards of supervisors have adopted or are considering resolutions urging the General Assembly to re-evaluate the legislation, which went into effect in July.
Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, told the newspaper that he plans to propose legislation next year to exempt localities that are not crossed by I-81.
The interstate runs about 325 miles through Virginia from Bristol to the West Virginia line north of Winchester.
Warning issued for sexual enhancement supplement
RICHMOND — Virginia officials have issued a warning about a supplement promoted as a male sexual enhancement after three people in the Richmond area who took it required emergency care.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is advising consumers against purchasing or using a product sold under the name V8.
The agency said three people in the Richmond area suffered from severe hypoglycemia after taking the supplement. Symptoms of hypoglycemia include irritability, anxiety, shakiness, hunger, profuse sweating or a racing heartbeat.
Testing is ongoing, but the state’s initial lab analyses identified several compounds in the pills that could cause hypoglycemia.
Va. Beach post office named for victim of mass shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH — President Donald Trump has signed a bill into law naming a Virginia Beach post office in honor of a mass shooting victim who died saving others.
The office of U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, said Wednesday that the building is now the Ryan Keith Cox Post Office.
On May 31, 12 people were killed when a Virginia Beach employee opened fire in a municipal building before being shot and killed by police.
Cox had worked for the city for more than a decade. Survivors have told stories of his heroic actions, saying he led a group to an office and barricaded them inside.
Survivor Christi Dewar has said Cox headed toward the sound of gunshots to try to save others. She called Cox a guardian angel.
Gun control group targets GOP lawmakers in suburbs
RICHMOND — A national gun control group will target Republican state lawmakers in Virginia’s suburban swing districts ahead of a pivotal election this fall.
The group Everytown for Gun Safety is beginning a digital advertising blitz that will focus on Northern Virginia, Richmond and Hampton Roads.
The Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund has promised to spend $2.5 million this year in Virginia. The group views the state as a proving ground for the gun control issue ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
The strategy illuminates the path that Democrats believe they can take to win control of the legislature this fall. All 140 seats are up for election.
If Democrats are successful in Virginia, their efforts could inform national party efforts next year.
