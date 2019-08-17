SCC will hold public hearing on insurance network issues
RICHMOND — Virginians can soon tell regulators what the state should do to limit surprise medical bills.
The State Corporation Commission announced Wednesday it will hold a public hearing in Richmond on Sept. 12 on the high charges that insured patients can face when a member of a medical team who treats them is not in their insurer’s network.
The SCC is considering a proposed regulation that would require health plans managed by the state to mandate that hospitals and medical facilities in their network inform patients of potential out-of-network costs before any treatment is provided.
The regulations would not apply to emergency services.
Raze or renovate? Va. Beach mulling fate of shooting site
VIRGINIA BEACH — Families of four Virginia Beach shooting victims say the municipal building where the May 31 mass shooting occurred should be demolished, but city officials have said they want to renovate it.
Some of the victims’ families told the paper they support tearing down the building where a shooter killed 12 people, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
Their views are at odds with some city officials’ opinions that the $20 million building should be renovated. City Manager Dave Hansen previously said he thinks the building should be turned into the police headquarters.
The city recently solicited public comments in an online survey, which showed support among city employees to tear down the building.
If the council chooses renovations, it would be part of a $130 million project that includes a new City Hall.
Virginians collected $87M in unclaimed assets in FY2019
RICHMOND — Virginia’s Unclaimed Property Program has had another record-breaking year, returning $87.1 million in unclaimed assets to state residents.
The amount paid out in fiscal 2019 is a 9.5% increase over the previous fiscal year. More than $847 million has been paid out since the program started in 1961.
Every year, millions of dollars in assets are turned over to the state Treasury Department as unclaimed property. Anyone who has lived or worked in Virginia can visit the free site, www.vaMoneySearch.org, to check whether there are any lost or abandoned assets in their name.
Unclaimed property can include utility deposits, customer refunds, unpaid wages, money from insurance policies, securities and investments, bank accounts and tangible property.
Loans available to residents of N.Va. affected by flooding
RICHMOND — The federal government is making low-interest loans available to residents and business owners in parts of Northern Virginia affected by flooding last month.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s office said businesses and private nonprofit organizations can borrow up to $2 million through the U.S. Small Business Administration. The borrowed funds are meant to help repair or replace real estate, equipment and other assets damaged or destroyed in the July 8 flooding.
Loans of up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property.
Northam’s administration planned to open outreach centers in the counties of Fairfax and Arlington last week to answer questions and help individuals complete their applications.
