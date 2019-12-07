USS John Kennedy aircraft carrier is christened in Va.
NEWPORT NEWS — John F. Kennedy’s daughter Caroline has christened a new aircraft carrier that is named after the 35th U.S. president.
Caroline Kennedy smashed a bottle across the USS John Kennedy carrier’s hull Saturday at the shipyard in Newport News. She is the sponsor of her father’s namesake ship.
The ship is the second of the U.S. Navy’s new Ford-Class of aircraft carriers. The first was the USS Gerald R. Ford, which was commissioned last year.
The new carriers are designed to carry and fly more planes with fewer sailors.
The Kennedy’s keel was laid in 2015. The dry dock was flooded in late October. Guests at the christening ceremony included former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.
Danville seeking potential operators for new casino
DANVILLE — The city of Danville has put out a request for proposals from operators interested in bringing a casino to the city.
That’s according to the Danville Register & Bee, which also reported Monday that four operators have already expressed interest. The newspaper cited city email communications obtained through an open-records request.
Virginia currently forbids casino gambling, but lawmakers have appeared more open to changing the law in recent years. The issue is expected to be heavily debated in the upcoming legislative session that begins in January.
The General Assembly’s research agency recently issued a report that said legalizing casinos would provide a modest economic boost in state tax revenues and to communities where casinos are located.
IRS worker in N.Va. accused of stealing identities, fraud
ALEXANDRIA — An information technology specialist at the IRS stole identities to open credit card accounts and then used them to run up tens of thousands of dollars in charges, according to federal prosecutors.
Kwashie Zilevu, 35, was arraigned in Alexandria federal court on Friday. A jury trial is set for February.
An attorney for Zilevu said the alleged crime had no connection to his work at the IRS, and prosecutors have not claimed otherwise.
Zilevu used the names of three victims to buy $69,000 in home goods, vacations and jewelry from 2016 to 2018, according to court documents. He is accused of using his official IRS email address to set up a PayPal account under one victim’s name, and had packages bought on Amazon with another victim’s identity sent to his Woodbridge home. He traveled to Florida, Jamaica and Iceland, according to the indictment.
State police clear Fairfax supervisor of wrongdoing
Virginia state police have cleared Jeff McKay, the Democratic chairman-elect of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, of allegations that he benefited from a quid pro quo relationship with two developers while buying his family home in 2017.
In a letter to McKay’s lawyer released Tuesday, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert McClain said police found “no evidence of criminal culpability” in examining Mc-Kay’s home purchase. McClain said his office therefore would not prosecute the veteran supervisor, who has represented the Lee District since 2008.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.