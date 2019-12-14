Charlottesville police to get rid of their Dodge Challenger
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Charlottesville Police Department is taking a Dodge Challenger out of service because of its similarity to the car used in a fatal attack during a 2017 white supremacist rally.
The city announced the decision in a news release Thursday.
City Manager Tarron Richardson said the vehicle was “clearly a reminder” of the attack, which killed Heather Heyer and left dozens more injured. He says the city believes removing it from the fleet is in the best interests of the community.
The news release says the decision was reached after questions were raised on social media and by the community.
The 2017 Dodge Challenger was purchased as a used vehicle for $20,976 in January 2018. The city says it will be “disposed of” by the end of the fiscal year.
Report: Dental issues send Medicaid recipients to ERs
RICHMOND — A new state report found that many Virginians on Medicaid often go to emergency rooms for dental issues that could have been prevented or treated at a dentist’s office.
The report by the Department of Medical Assistance Services found that about 16,000 Medicaid recipients visited emergency rooms about 19,000 times in 2018.
More than half of those 16,000 were treated for “non-traumatic dental conditions” like toothaches and loose teeth.
The majority of emergency room visits were by adult Medicaid recipients, who do not qualify for preventative dental coverage like children do.
Suit against ex-Lynchburg police officers is settled
LYNCHBURG — A lawsuit filed by a Virginia man who said he was wrongfully shot by police at his home has been settled.
Attorneys involved in the case confirmed Wednesday that the lawsuit from Walker Sigler against former Lynchburg officers Edward Ferron and Savannah Simmons was settled for an undisclosed amount of money, news outlets reported.
Sigler was shot in the leg when the officers showed up at his home in February 2018, according to the lawsuit. He was suing the officers for $12 million.
Lawyers for the officers said in court earlier this year that Ferron and Simmons had reason to believe a crime had been committed inside the home and feared for their safety when they heard Sigler approach the front door, The News & Advance reported. The officers pleaded no contest to criminal charges stemming from the incident. Both were ordered to serve 100 hours of community service as a part of a plea deal.
Ferron and Simmons have both since resigned from the police department, according to news outlets.
Norfolk high school student treated after he lit bullets
NORFOLK — A student lit one or more bullets he was holding in his hand in a Norfolk high school classroom, causing a minor explosion and requiring treatment for his injuries, a school system spokeswoman said.
Norfolk Public Schools spokeswoman Barbara M. Hunter told news outlets that the incident occurred in a science class at Maury High School on Friday. Hunter said the unidentified student was treated by a nurse before he was taken to a hospital.
No other injuries were reported.
The high school was placed on a lockdown that was lifted around 2:45 p.m. Officials had expected some delays in buses getting students home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.