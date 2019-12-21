Va. Beach victims’ families take step toward suing city
VIRGINIA BEACH — Families of victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting in May have filed legal notices that reserve their right to sue the city.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that the wrongful death claims will allow the families to file lawsuits through May 31, 2021.
That date will be the second anniversary of the massacre. A longtime city engineer opened fire in a municipal building, shooting 16 people and killing 12. He died in a gunfight with police.
The claims were filed by the families of four city workers: LaQuita Brown, Joshua Hardy, Missy Langer and Kate Nixon.
Kevin Martingayle, a Virginia Beach attorney, told the newspaper that the filings do not “necessarily indicate a true intention to sue the city. But he said, they keep the “door open and the option available.”
Hampton superintendent a finalist for national award
HAMPTON — A Hampton Roads school administrator has been named one of four finalists for the 2020 National Superintendent of the Year award.
Jeffery Smith, the superintendent of the Hampton school system, was named a finalist by AASA, The School Superintendents Association. The award pays tribute to school leaders throughout the country who are making a positive difference in the lives of the students they serve.
The other finalists are superintendents from Eugene, Ore.; Covington, Ga.; and Mineola, N.Y.
Smith began his tenure as superintendent in 2015.
The school system said academic success is the highest it has been in decades under Smith’s leadership. For the first time, all of the division’s 29 schools are accredited without conditions. The on-time graduation rate has increased from 88% for the Class of 2015 to 92.73% for the Class of 2019. During the same period, the dropout rate fell from 5.1% to 1.26%.
The national superintendent of the year will be announced in February.
Va. upgrading highway lights to save energy, raise visibility
RICHMOND — Virginia is going to replace nearly 10,000 highway lights with LED lights that use less energy and increase visibility, Gov. Ralph Northam has said.
On Wednesday, Northam announced a contract with Trane to replace more than 9,600 lights on Virginia roads, rest areas and weigh stations. He said the upgrade will result in fewer greenhouse gas emissions and save the state $4.6 million by 2036.
The lights are expected to reduce energy consumption by 50% and will start being installed this coming spring.
SW Va. doctor pleads guilty to illegally prescribing pills
NORTON — Officials in Virginia say a doctor has pleaded guilty to illegally prescribing more than 50,000 pills that are used to treat pain and anxiety.
U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said Raymond Michael Moore pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court.
Moore lived in Wise and had a medical practice in Norton. Both towns are in Southwest Virginia.
Federal officials said Moore, 61, issued prescriptions for opioids and benzodiazepines without a legitimate medical purpose.
Authorities also said controlled substances found during a search were for his personal use.
Officials said Moore has made a plea agreement that says he will forfeit more than $100,000 and will never again be a medical provider. He will be sentenced in March and could face up to 80 years in prison.
