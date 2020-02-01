Virginia Beach panel: Keep monument, build new one
VIRGINIA BEACH — A commission is recommending that a Confederate monument in Virginia Beach shouldn’t be removed, but instead historical context should be added in a new park and a second statue should be erected to honor African American heritage.
The Virginia Beach Historic Preservation Commission’s plan also suggests looking into whether a museum could be built nearby to tell a more “inclusive story” of the community’s history, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
The committee estimated the park and a second statue could cost up to $320,000, but the group planned to ask the Virginia Beach City Council for an initial $50,000 for the project.
The commission was tasked with deciding the fate of the monument in 2017 as other cities wrestled with similar questions, and after the violent 2017 protest over the removal of a Confederate monument in Charlottesville.
Artist, 84, a Bolivia native, fatally hit by car in N.Va.
ALEXANDRIA — An artist known for work depicting his native Bolivia has died after being struck by a car in Northern Virginia.
Alfredo Da Silva, who was 84, died at the scene after he was struck by a car last Sunday, Alexandria police said. The car’s driver remained at the scene and was interviewed by police; as of midweek, the crash remained under investigation.
Da Silva lived in Alexandria but was born in Potosi, Bolivia, and studied art in Buenos Aires.
Pablo Zuniga, director of the Art Museum of the Americas in Washington, said Da Silva was in the vanguard of a generation of modern artists from Latin America who rose to prominence in the 1950s and ’60s.
“He was a major player at a time Latin American art was being developed,” he said.
Air Force officer sentenced to 5 years in child porn case
ALEXANDRIA — A decorated Air Force officer from Northern Virginia was sentenced Friday to five years in prison on child pornography charges.
Mark Visconi, 48, of Fairfax is a colonel in the Air Force and a pilot who has won the Bronze Star and numerous other awards.
He pleaded guilty in October to receipt of child pornography. Prosecutors say he downloaded numerous images of preteen girls from the internet, and he also took hundreds of images on his own phone focused on the clothed buttocks of minor girls.
The five-year sentence imposed Friday in federal court in Alexandria by Judge T.S. Ellis III is less than the 10-year sentence sought by prosecutors.
Radford University allows 16 faculty to retire early
RADFORD — More than a dozen faculty members are retiring early from Radford University, an option offered for the first time in more than a decade.
The university made the offer to qualifying employees in November. Of 21 applicants, 16 were accepted, according to university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs.
The program was offered “due to expressed interest among faculty and to increase flexibility in allocating resources,” according to a November email sent to faculty by the university administration.
The university is weighing whether or how faculty members will be replaced, Scaggs said.
