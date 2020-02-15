Caroline supervisor apologizes for comments on social media
BOWLING GREEN — A Caroline County supervisor has apologized for comments he made on social media that were criticized as singling out disabled and nonwhite students.
Supervisor Clay Forehand publicly apologized at the Caroline Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, The Free Lance-Star reported. Forehand made a post on Facebook sharing what he considered to be increasing challenges faced by teachers, the newspaper said.
He wrote that teaching has become “even harder when the federal and state says you can’t expel or move someone out of a classroom or school for doing horrible things in school because he may have some sort of disability or additional Melatonin in his skin,” according to the post.
Forehand likely was referring to melanin, a skin pigment that helps give hair, skin and eyes their color; melatonin is a hormone that regulates the body’s sleep cycle.
The board did not say whether it took disciplinary action against Forehand.
Black bear cub rescued by dog in SW Va. is with a new mother
BRISTOL — An orphaned black bear cub was placed with a new mother after being picked up by a dog and brought to safety.
Bill Bassinger, a wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, said the rescue effort unfolded after the dog turned up at its owner’s home in Washington County with a cub in its mouth on Feb. 5. The male cub was not hurt by the dog, he added.
The cub, estimated to have been 2 to 3 weeks old, was taken to the Virginia Wildlife Center in Waynesboro for treatment and eventual resettlement with his species. The center keeps female bears with monitoring collars on for this purpose. Conservation officers use the collars to locate the bears, then track them and listen for cubs making sounds in their dens, the center’s website says. If they find a good match, staff members place orphaned cubs outside the dens and mother bears usually adopt them as their own, Bassinger and experts said.
“The mothering instinct is just very strong in most animals,” Bassinger told the Wytheville Enterprise. “Generally, most females will take the young back, even after it has been handled by humans.”
This cub was placed with a substitute mother that was nursing three cubs of her own.
Deputies warn black man seen in Klan garb at Stafford Target
STAFFORD COURTHOUSE — A black man seen wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood at a Stafford County shopping center told sheriff’s deputies that he was performing a social experiment, according to authorities.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was called to a Target store at the Stafford Marketplace about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate reports of someone wearing the costume, Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said in a video statement posted to social media. Deputies found the person in the robe, identified him as a black man, and determined that he did not live in the area, he added.
Deputies warned the man, whose identity was not released, and he left the scene, Kimmitz said. Virginia law prohibits wearing masks with the intent to conceal identity in public.
