App helps people who lack E-Z Pass toll transponder
ALEXANDRIA — The private company that runs Virginia’s Express Lanes has launched an app that allows for mobile payment of tolls.
Transurban says its GoToll app is ideal for people who occasionally use Virginia’s toll roads but don’t have an E-Z Pass toll transponder installed in their car.
The app currently works on 12 Virginia highways, including the Express Lanes on the Capital Beltway, I-95 and I-66 in Northern Virginia. It can also be used on the I-64 Express Lanes, the Elizabeth River Tunnels and the Chesapeake Expressway.
Drivers who sign up for the app will register using their car’s license plate number.
Transactions on the app incur an 85-cent service fee.
The app does not currently work on any highways outside Virginia, but Transurban said it hopes to eventually expand nationwide.
Mount Vernon stops selling souvenir over link to slavery
MOUNT VERNON — George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate says it will no longer sell a souvenir depicting the founding father’s false teeth amid criticism that Washington’s dentures were made with teeth pulled from the mouths of his slaves.
Critics said selling a souvenir magnet depicting Washington’s famous false teeth trivialized the fact that Washington’s slaves had to give up their own teeth.
On Wednesday, Mount Vernon said on Twitter that it would remove the magnet from its online store. The webpage on which the magnet had been offered for sale was disabled as of Wednesday afternoon.
The old story that Washington’s dentures were made of wood has long been known to be false. It has been known for years that Washington paid about six pounds for nine teeth that were pulled from slaves’ mouths. The payment is recorded in a 1784 ledger.
The fact has received renewed attention following publication of a revisionist biography.
Mount Vernon notes on its website that while the slaves got paid, it does not change the fact that they essentially had no choice in giving up their teeth.
Virginia Beach ad campaign to feature song by Pharrell
VIRGINIA BEACH — An upcoming ad campaign for Virginia Beach will feature a new song by Grammy-winning hometown superstar Pharrell Williams.
The singer, rapper and producer contacted the city last year asking how he could help after the mass shooting at a municipal building in May, Deputy City Manager Ron Williams told The Virginian-Pilot. That led to a multiyear plan involving the singer in tourism and economic development initiatives, he said.
As part of that, Pharrell will narrate two 60-second commercials with his soon-to-be-released song “Virginia.”
The spring tourism campaign will also include window signs, as well as items from the singer’s clothing lines, emblazoned with a “We’re open” slogan.
Northam: Grant money will help preserve Va. farmland
RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam has announced new grant money to help preserve farmland around the state.
Northam said last week that the Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund was awarding $350,000 in grants to Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, along with the counties of Albemarle, Clarke, Fauquier and Stafford.
The money is used to provide an incentive for farm and forest owners to put land into a conservation easement.
