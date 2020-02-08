Democratic presidential primary deadline is Monday
RICHMOND — The deadline to register to vote in Virginia’s Democratic presidential primary is quickly approaching.
Voters who want to cast a ballot in the March 3 contest must be registered by Monday. Virginia law doesn’t currently allow same-day registration.
The state Board of Elections says any Virginian can check or update their registration or register for the first time online. Registration is also available in person or by mail.
Absentee ballots are already available for the Democratic primary. Voters can request one online or find the form to fill out and mail to their local voter registration office.
Virginia Republicans will choose delegates to their national convention at a state convention, so no Republican candidates will appear on the ballot March 3.
New marker recognizes Petersburg’s First Baptist
PETERSBURG — A new Virginia historical highway marker highlights one of the nation’s oldest African American congregations.
Petersburg’s First Baptist Church traces its origins to 1756, when worshippers known as New Lights began meeting outside the city, according to the marker. The congregation moved to Petersburg around 1820 and opened a sanctuary there in 1863.
The marker says the original building burned in 1866, “during a wave of arson targeting Petersburg’s black churches.” In 1872, the congregation built the current sanctuary.
During the civil rights movement, First Baptist was a center of community organization. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at the church in 1962 during a regional meeting of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
Virginia’s historical highway marker program began in 1927. There are now more than 2,600 official state markers.
948 area code to be phased in to places that use 757 now
RICHMOND — Virginia is set to get a new area code, as the 757 used in Hampton Roads runs out of available numbers.
The State Corporation Commission said Wednesday that the new code — 948 — will start being phased in to the area where 757 is used. That area also includes Williamsburg and the Eastern Shore.
With the change, local calls will eventually require using 10 digits instead of seven.
New 757 numbers are set to run out by the end of 2021.
Five localities partnering in new exchange program
RICHMOND — Two local governments in Northern Virginia are launching an exchange program with jurisdictions in Southwest Virginia and Southside under a program initiated by Gov. Ralph Northam.
The governor announced Wednesday that his local government exchange program will begin on a pilot basis with an exchange between Alexandria and the city of Norton and surrounding Wise County.
Loudoun County in Northern Virginia will partner with the city of Danville.
Northam says the exchange program will give local government firsthand experience with the state’s diversity.
Norton and Wise County, for instance, are closer geographically to Atlanta than they are to Alexandria, a suburb of the nation’s capital.
The exchange program is modeled on the Sister Cities International program, which has been in place since 1956.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.