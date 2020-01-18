Loudoun elementaries to keep 2 LGBTQ books
ASHBURN — Officials in a Northern Virginia school district are pushing back against a campaign by conservative parents to withdraw books with LGBTQ characters from elementary schools.
The Washington Post reports that a subcommittee of the Loudoun School Board voted Wednesday to prevent the removal of two books: “Prince & Knight” and “Heather Has Two Mommies.”
The subcommittee’s decision will stand for at least a year.
The vote follows the removal of at least five other books after conservative parents launched an effort against LGBTQ literature in elementary schools. Those books included one that details a romance between two girls and another that features a transgender boy.
Loudoun County is an increasingly diverse suburb where the median household income is about $140,000. Observers say the battle playing out there is also playing out across the country.
State police launch recruitment website
RICHMOND — Virginia State Police say they have created a website aimed at recruiting a more diverse mix of applicants for new troopers.
Police say the website highlights the state police mission, culture and career opportunities available to trooper-trainees.
It provides a behind-the-scenes narrative of the steps to becoming a trooper, training, career opportunities, benefits and the life of a trooper. The mobile-friendly site will soon include video vignettes featuring state police personnel and their stories.
The starting salary for a trooper entering the Virginia State Police Academy is $44,290. Troopers earn a salary while training and also receive benefits, including life insurance, health insurance, sick leave and paid vacation.
Twelve months after graduation from the State Police Academy, a new trooper’s annual salary increases to $48,719.
Troopers assigned to the Northern Virginia region start at $55,340 upon graduation. Twelve months after graduation, their salary increases to $60,874.
$2.5M road project will improve Tysons Corner
VIENNA — The Virginia Department of Transportation has launched work on a $2.5 million project to improve the intersection whose name is synonymous with traffic congestion.
The corner of state routes 123 and 7 in Fairfax County, otherwise known as Tysons Corner, is the site of construction work that will continue through late 2020.
The construction will rehabilitate the bridges that carry 123 over Route 7. Construction work will require lane closures and will take place only in the overnight hours.
Route 123, also known as Chain Bridge Road, carries 30,000 vehicles a day at the intersection. Route 7, also known as Leesburg Pike, carries 80,000 vehicles daily.
