Tax filing season will kick off in Virginia on Monday
RICHMOND — Tax season is set to kick off in Virginia.
Beginning Monday, residents can file Virginia individual income tax returns.
In a news release, the state Department of Taxation reminded residents that because of changes in federal tax law, the Virginia standard deduction has increased for 2019 to $4,500 for individuals and married couples filing separately, and $9,000 for married couples filing jointly. That’s up from $3,000 for individuals and $6,000 for married couples for 2018.
Last year, more than 4.2 million people filed individual income tax returns in Virginia. The department said 84% of those returns were filed electronically.
Tax Commissioner Craig Burns said the department encourages people to file electronically and to request any refunds via direct deposit.
The department said it typically takes four weeks to process a return filed electronically, compared with eight weeks to process a paper return.
Vaccine fighting ‘swamp cancer’ among wild ponies
CHINCOTEAGUE — A vaccination program to protect Chincoteague’s wild horses from a deadly disease is showing encouraging results, says the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.
The fire company, which manages the herd, said it will continue giving yearly boosters to the island’s ponies as part of its efforts to prevent Pythiosis, also known as “swamp cancer.” The disease comes from a fungus-like organism that leaves ponies with painful lesions, The Salisbury Daily Times reported.
While the disease can be curable, it can cost thousands of dollars to treat. Cases are down from 2018, when seven ponies died of swamp cancer.
Just one pony died in 2019 from what the owner suspected was the disease, according to The Salisbury Daily Times. The agency also said one unvaccinated pony recently contracted the disease but has since recovered.
The fire company said it will continue vaccinating the herd over the next three years to determine whether it will continue to be effective, spokeswoman Denise Bowden wrote in a Facebook update.
The herd will be screened for the disease again this spring.
Historic nuclear facility in N.Va. to be dismantled
FORT BELVOIR — Plans are underway to completely dismantle the first nuclear power facility that provided electricity to the U.S. power grid.
In December, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proposed fully removing the SM-1 Reactor Facility at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, according to radio station WTOP.
The project will now go out to bid and is expected to begin in 2021, with a projected end date of 2025.
The reactor opened in 1957 and was decommissioned in 1973. Dismantling began more than 40 years ago when the Army Corps removed a majority of the radioactive material, which was taken to a storage site in South Carolina.
Remaining buildings include the reactor plant, as well as many labs that were on the site. They will all be removed, along with any radioactive contamination exceeding regulatory levels, WTOP reported.
The Army Corps of Engineers says there is little to no danger of radioactivity on the site once the facility is removed.
