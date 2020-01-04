Governor proposes $101M for Radford
RADFORD — Gov. Ralph Northam has allocated nearly $101 million toward new building construction at Radford University.
The money will require General Assembly approval and is a part of Northam’s 2020-22 budget, The Roanoke Times reported.
The money is expected to cover the cost of constructing the Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creative, which Radford currently estimates to be $97.8 million.
The 178,000-square-foot building would replace existing space for the College of Visual and Performing Arts, according to university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs.
The facility would include classrooms, studios, performance spaces and multiuse environments, such as simulation and virtual and augmented reality laboratories and computer centers.
The state approved plans for the project in July 2018, and the university expects construction to begin during the fall.
University President Brian Hemphill said he is excited that the governor is investing heavily in Radford and believes the building will only make students’ education better.
Driver shot in SW Va. by another motorist
ROCKY GAP — Police in Southwest Virginia say a driver was shot on a highway by someone traveling in another car.
WCYB reported the shooting occurred early Friday on Interstate 77 near Rocky Gap. The wounded driver suffered serious injuries.
State police said the man was traveling north on I-77 in a Toyota Corolla near mile marker 63. Another driver in a gold Pontiac Montana minivan pulled up next to his vehicle and fired a gun.
The minivan driver continued on I-77 toward West Virginia. The Toyota driver pulled over and called 911. He was taken to a hospital.
Cat found in Danville with arrow in its body
DANVILLE — A cat was wounded after being shot by an arrow in Danville.
The Danville Register & Bee reported Thursday that someone spotted the cat in the parking lot of a roofing company.
Police arrived and called the local Humane Society. It turned the cat over to the Animal Medical Center in Danville, which removed the plastic arrow from the cat’s shoulder. The projectile had been lodged inches above the feline’s heart and lungs.
Danville police Maj. Timothy Jones said police are still investigating.
Paulette Dean, executive director of the Danville Area Humane Society, said she has seen a lot of cruelty to animals.
“This is not the first animal that we have had that has been shot with a bow and arrow like this,” she said.
