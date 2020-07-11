Loudoun to take down Confederate statue
LEESBURG — Another Confederate monument has been targeted for removal in Virginia.
Officials in Loudoun County voted this past week to return the statue of a Confederate soldier to the United Daughters of the Confederacy, WTOP reported.
The statue is scheduled for removal on Sept. 7 from the government-owned property in Leesburg.
A new law in Virginia allows local governments to decide the fate of war monuments on their property.
Phyllis Randall, chair of the Loudoun Board of Supervisors, has long argued that the statue was a symbol of systemic racism.
Confederate monuments are coming down throughout the American South in the wake of protests against racism and police brutality. The wave of public sentiment was sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police.
Many Confederate statues were erected decades after the Civil War, during an era when Southern states were crushing attempts to achieve equality for Black people.
Stickers in Norfolk tied to supremacist blog
NORFOLK — A Virginia Beach man accused of posting QR code stickers that direct people to a white supremacist blog has been arrested.
Samuel Caskey was arrested July 3, the Norfolk Police Department announced on Twitter. The day before his arrest, police had said the stickers had started appearing on street signs and telephone poles in Norfolk’s Ghent neighborhood in January.
When scanned by a camera, police said, the QR code would direct people “to a New York-based blog for white supremacists and neo-Nazis.” Norfolk officials removed the stickers in January, but they reappeared in June, which led to Caskey being identified, police said.
“Let me be very clear: Discriminatory acts such as this will be thoroughly investigated by the Norfolk Police Department, and those responsible will be held accountable,” Police Chief Larry D. Boone said.
Caskey, 33, faces a graffiti charge, WAVY-TV reported. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
Deck collapse injures 5 at rental beach house
VIRGINIA BEACH — Five people were injured when the deck of a rental beach house collapsed in Virginia Beach on Thursday evening.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the house along Virginia Beach’s Sandbridge Beach, Virginia Beach EMS said on Twitter. Some people were trapped beneath parts of the deck after the fall, WAVY-TV reported.
Authorities said all five injuries were non-life-threatening. The property was built in 2008 and is owned by a family in Maryland, the news outlet reported.
Decks in Virginia Beach need to be inspected before they can be used. The city of Virginia Beach also recommends that the inspections happen annually, WAVY-TV reported.
