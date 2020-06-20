New area code will be created in SW Va., Shenandoah Valley
RICHMOND — Residents in Southwest Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley could soon receive a new area code when they are assigned new phone numbers.
The State Corporation Commission said Wednesday that a new 826 area code will be created and overlap with the existing 540 area code.
The overlapping area codes allow people with existing 540 numbers to keep them. But new numbers issued in that territory will carry the 826 code, and the overlap will require customers to dial 10 digits instead of seven.
The commission said the 540 area code will run out of numbers by 2022.
All usable 540 numbers will be exhausted before 826 numbers are issued. The commission approved a 13-month transition period to orient customers to the switch to 10-digit dialing.
The 540 area code was created in 1995 and includes the Winchester and Fredericksburg areas, as well as Southwest Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.
Board will discuss renaming three Norfolk public schools
NORFOLK — The Norfolk School Board will consider renaming three public schools currently named after men who fought for the Confederacy.
The board was set to re-evaluate the names of Maury High School, William H. Ruffner Academy and W.H. Taylor Elementary, Chairwoman Noelle Gabriel announced during the board’s meeting on Wednesday.
The board plans to discuss the names during a session next month, WVEC-TV reported.
Gabriel said the names should be changed out of respect for Black students who attend the schools. Black students make up more than half of the population at Maury, 95% of student body at Ruffner and just under a third of the population at Taylor, according to The Virginian-Pilot.
Norfolk was found to have more schools named for Confederates than any locality in the state, the newspaper said.
During the Wednesday meeting, the board also endorsed a resolution against racism in education and voted to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for employees, news outlets said.
Fairfax animal control saves turtle not native to the area
ALEXANDRIA — A 65-pound alligator snapping turtle with a face only its mother could love has found a new home at a Virginia zoo after freaking out residents in a Northern Virginia suburb.
The turtle, dubbed Lord Fairfax, was repeatedly crossing a residential road in the Alexandria area, according to Fairfax County police. Not native to the area, the alligator snapping turtle is generally found in the wild farther south.
Animal control officers initially took Lord Fairfax to the county animal shelter, and then to the state Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
The fisheries folks say the turtle is just a juvenile and could eventually grow as big as 200 pounds. They say the Northern Virginia climate would have been too cold for him to live in the wild.
He will live instead at The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.
