Hampton renames road for Apollo 11 astronaut
HAMPTON — The Hampton City Council has voted to place the name of Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong on a road that had been named for a Confederate general.
City officials said the change happened only because a NASA employee emailed Mayor Donnie Tuck last summer and suggested naming the road — which currently honors Confederate Gen. John B. Magruder — for the astronaut, The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday.
Council members, who approved the change Wednesday, said the new name is a way to both honor the first man to walk on the moon and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of that event.
Without that email, they said, the issue wouldn’t have come to their attention.
The four-lane thoroughfare was named for Magruder, who led Confederate troops against the U.S. in the Battle of the Peninsula.
The name change is to take place in July 2021.
Measure passes to create ‘VB Strong’ license plate
RICHMOND — Virginia lawmakers have passed legislation that will create a new license plate with the slogan “VB Strong” honoring the victims of last year’s mass shooting in Virginia Beach.
The bill sponsored by Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, has passed unanimously out of both chambers and heads to the governor’s desk for his signature, The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday.
The plates won’t be available until 450 people apply for them and pay a $10 fee that goes toward Department of Motor Vehicles operations by Nov. 20.
“It was a horrific tragedy, and we felt like this was just one way that people could help memorialize the event and ensure that people know that the tragic events that occurred that day are not going to be forgotten,” said Scott Humphrey, a legislative aide for DeSteph’s office.
The DMV offers more than 250 specialty license plates.
NPS weighs affiliate status for George Marshall home
LEESBURG — The National Park Service says it will study whether to grant affiliate status to the Northern Virginia home of former Secretary of State George C. Marshall.
U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., announced Tuesday that the Park Service has launched the review for Dodona Manor in Leesburg.
If the Park Service decides after the study to grant the home “affiliate” status, it would help protect the property.
Marshall lived at Dodona Manor from 1943 until his death in 1959.
The George C. Marshall International Center operates the manor as a conference center and museum of sorts after the property was saved from redevelopment.
Marshall was Army chief of staff during World War II and was dubbed the “organizer of victory” by Winston Churchill for his work marshaling the massive Allied deployment of military resources. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1953 for the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe after the war.
Danville deputy honored for helping stroke victim
A Danville sheriff’s deputy was honored Friday after helping a woman who missed jury duty because she was having a stroke.
Danville Sheriff’s Office deputy Cpl. Sam Hamlett said he was just doing his job when he found a woman who had suffered a stroke lying on her bedroom floor last month.
“Any officer would have done the same thing,” he said.
The woman was supposed to report as a juror on Feb. 4 for a murder trial in Danville Circuit Court, but never showed. So Hamlett drove to her house to see why.
He was honored Friday afternoon during a promotion ceremony at the courthouse.
