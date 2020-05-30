Norfolk changes terms of waterfront casino project
NORFOLK — Officials in Norfolk decided Tuesday that a waterfront casino project would move forward, but would no longer be built on Pamunkey Indian Tribe land.
The Norfolk City Council rescinded a previously approved deal with the tribe that would have converted the planned casino site along the Elizabeth River into sovereign tribal territory, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
Under the previous agreement, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe would have received city police, fire and utility services and would have paid an annual rent, but no taxes for the development on the approximately 13-acre parcel, the newspaper said.
The Tuesday decision instead makes the project commercial and allows for the city to collect tax revenue.
The decision comes after opponents raised concerns about Norfolk losing its ability to develop the land in the future, among other issues with the deal, the newspaper reported.
The tribe’s plans for the site include a $500 million complex with a hotel, restaurants and an entertainment venue, though Norfolk voters still have to agree to the project in a November vote, according to legislation that requires a local referendum for casinos to be built.
New lawsuit filed against Virginia Tech over hazing
ROANOKE — Another former cadet has filed a lawsuit against Virginia Tech over being suspended in connection with a blood-pinning ceremony.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court alleges the university violated the due process rights of Christopher J. Dana when it disciplined him after a student conduct hearing on hazing, The Roanoke Times reported.
In April, three Virginia Tech students sued over the same issue. A dozen cadets were found to have violated the school’s hazing policy in December and were suspended over allegations that the military organization held a ceremony where the sharp ends of military pins were stabbed into the chests of underclassmen.
That legal action followed settlement of a separate lawsuit by a former student accused of overseeing the ceremony; it also argued he was denied due process.
Virginia Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski said in a text message to the newspaper that the school would not comment on the latest lawsuit because it had not received it.
Sewage could help ID, track future coronavirus spreads
STAFFORD — Researchers hope data collected from two wastewater treatment plants in Stafford County will help identify and predict future spreads of the coronavirus.
The Free Lance-Star reported that two plants are among more than 100 across the country taking part in a pilot program.
Metabolites in human waste can serve as an early indicator of the disease before it spreads. Sewage offers useful data without collecting personal identifiable information. It also captures virus data from people who displayed mild symptoms or no symptoms.
Three other sites in Virginia are participating in the nationwide study. It’s being led by Biobot Analytics of Somerville, Mass. The company declined to name the other Virginia sites that are involved.
Biobot is working on the project with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, as well as Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
