State adjusts absentee voting rule in light of virus
RICHMOND — Some Virginians submitting absentee ballots in the June primary will not be required to have a witness sign the envelope, the state’s attorney general has announced.
Officials will accept absentee ballots without a witness signature “for voters who believe they may not safely have a witness present while completing their ballot,” the attorney general’s office said in a statement Tuesday, citing the order submitted to a federal court.
Attorney General Mark Herring said the agreement would protect voting rights and public health amid the coronavirus pandemic by not forcing voters to break social distancing orders to seek out a witness.
State law mandates voters who send an absentee ballot through the mail open the envelope in front of another person and ask the witness to sign it before the ballot is returned. But the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg arguing that the law could make those who live alone put themselves at risk to vote, The Roanoke Times reported.
The agreement will be in effect only for the June 23 election, according to officials. The order is pending final approval in court.
Judge backs paper in suit over prison strip searches
NORFOLK — A judge has ruled that prison officials in Norfolk broke the law when they “willingly and knowingly” withheld information about strip searches.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that Norfolk Circuit Judge Junius Fulton III had ruled in the newspaper’s favor in a lawsuit filed over the strip searches.
Pilot reporter Gary Harki had utilized the state’s Freedom of Information Act to request strip-search records. They included the names of prisoner visitors who had been searched, the reasons for the search and those who were banned for refusing to be searched.
The newspaper was following up on reporting that showed that prison officials searched visitors who were anywhere from the ages of 1 to 83. Officials also had threatened to permanently ban the visitors from seeing prisoners if they refused to be searched.
Harki’s articles led to state laws that now regulate searches.
Va. Beach shifts plans to mark shooting anniversary
VIRGINIA BEACH — With the coronavirus pandemic keeping residents at home, the city of Virginia Beach is crafting new plans for remembering and honoring victims and survivors of last year’s mass shooting by a city employee.
Acting City Manager Thomas Leahy told city employees in an email that the pandemic ruled out the original plans for an in-person ceremony and other activities designed to bring people together around the anniversary of the May 31 shooting.
The theme for the remembrance is called “Lighting the Path: Together We Remember,” The Virginian-Pilot reported. The city is encouraging people to wear blue on May 29 and decorate homes and buildings with white or blue lights.
A virtual ceremony is planned for May 31. Leahy said the plans are “still taking shape,” with more details to be announced soon.
The city employee who killed 12 people had felt that he was treated unfairly after receiving an unfavorable performance review. He died in a gunfight with police.
