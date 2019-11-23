Shipping container homes bound for Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS — A second housing authority in Virginia is getting homes made from shipping containers.
Newport News will soon join Richmond to become the second locality in the state with the new-age housing concept, The Daily Press reported.
Chris Thompson, the director of strategic housing for the Virginia Housing Development Authority, told the newspaper he thinks the container structures could help address the need for affordable housing.
The state agency is donating two 960-square-foot homes, each with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Karen Wilds, director of the city’s housing authority, says her agency will see what kind of reception the homes get before purchasing any.
Health officials seek funds for more psychiatric beds
CATAWBA — State health officials say Virginia’s psychiatric hospitals have been operating at 90% capacity or higher for the past three years.
Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey is seeking nearly $20 million over the next two years, on top of more than $4 million this year, to add 56 beds at Catawba State Hospital, The Daily Press reported.
The state legislature has promised more funding for community mental health services.
According to the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Virginians get less community care than most Americans.
Motorcyclist deaths where helmet not worn are rising
RICHMOND — State officials say Virginia is seeing an alarming uptick in the number of motorcycle deaths where the rider wasn’t a wearing a helmet.
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles said Tuesday that seven motorcyclists who were not wearing helmets have died this year. The department said the number is the highest it has been in a decade.
DMV says helmets are about 29% effective in preventing motorcyclist deaths and about 67% effective in preventing brain injuries.
Put another way, a rider without a helmet is 40% more likely to suffer a fatal head injury, according to the state.
The state also said motorcycle-related deaths are slightly higher this year. As of Nov. 15, 87 people have died in 2019, compared with 83 last year.
‘Express Lanes’ added to I-395 in Northern Virginia
ARLINGTON — Northern Virginia’s network of “Express Lanes” that allow solo drivers to pay a toll to use carpool lanes has expanded.
Carpool lanes on Interstate 395 in Arlington County up to the Potomac River boundary with the District of Columbia converted to Express Lanes on Nov. 17.
The lanes had previously been reserved for carpools of three or more during rush hour. Now, solo drivers can use the lanes if they pay a toll that varies depending on the amount of traffic.
Express lanes were already in place in Northern Virginia on parts of the Capital Beltway, Interstate 95 and Interstate 66.
Virginia had wanted to convert the I-395 lanes years ago, but Arlington County objected on environmental grounds and fears it would discourage carpooling.
The project cost $475 million.
