Owner of zoo charged with animal cruelty in Winchester
WINCHESTER — The owner of a Virginia zoo where more than 100 animals were seized earlier this year has been charged with animal cruelty.
A grand jury in Winchester indicted Keith Wilson, owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park, on 46 animal cruelty counts. Wilson’s nephew, Christian Dall’Acqua, is also facing charges.
The Animal Law Unit of the Virginia Attorney General’s Office seized nearly 120 animals in August amid concerns of inadequate care. Federal inspectors have cited the zoo multiple times for violations.
A judge refused to return the animals to the zoo after a 12-hour hearing held this year in which authorities presented evidence that animals received insufficient food, water and living space.
Norfolk school system to give scholarships after mistake
NORFOLK — The Norfolk school system plans to make good on a mistaken pledge to give five high school students annual scholarships of $2,000 each.
Five seniors from the Class of 2019 were nominated by their Norfolk schools for a statewide award that recognizes academically successful students who have financial barriers to attending college.
The nominees were supposed to go through a regional selection process, but were given certificates in May that congratulated them for “receiving” the award.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that the School Board decided last week to create a special scholarship to fix what board members said was their mistake. They voted to fund the $2,000 annual scholarships for all five students for the next four years.
It will cost Norfolk Public Schools a total of $40,000.
Prison sentences to change in ’95 Roanoke firebombing
ROANOKE — A judge is recalculating prison sentences for four men convicted in a 1995 firebombing of a convenience store in Roanoke.
The men, incarcerated for 22 years, had their sentences slashed to less than time served in September to reflect revised federal statutes, The Roanoke Times reported.
They were convicted of using a destructive device during a felony, an offense that carried a mandatory 30 years’ incarceration plus any other prison time. The U.S. Supreme Court this year partially invalidated the statute on which the convictions and sentences were based, finding that penalty instructions were vague.
The convictions were then invalidated, and the sentences were cut by 30 years. Other convictions are still in effect. Three of the men may get additional prison time. A hearing is set for Wednesday.
Navy veteran will seek GOP nomination in 2nd District
VIRGINIA BEACH — A Navy veteran has announced plans to seek the Republican nomination for one of the most deeply split congressional districts in the country.
Ben Loyola announced Monday that he’s seeking the GOP nomination for the seat in the Hampton Roads-area 2nd District currently held by Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria.
Loyola said in a statement that he isn’t going to “sit around while Democrats try to destroy America” by emulating socialist countries. Two other Republicans, Jarome Bell and Andy Baan, have previously filed paperwork to run for the nomination.
Like Luria, Loyola is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and a former naval officer. He has previously run unsuccessfully for a GOP congressional nomination and a state Senate seat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.