Hemp processing facility will bring 13 jobs to Wythe
WYTHEVILLE — Virginia is getting its first industrial hemp fiber processing facility.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that Appalachian Biomass Processing plans to spend nearly $900,000 and create 13 jobs on the project in Wythe County.
Once grown by George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, the crop was later banned because of its association with marijuana. Recent federal and state legislation has allowed farmers to start growing it again. Hemp has hundreds of uses, including rope, clothing, foods, creams, soap and lotions.
Northam said he approved a $25,000 grant to help the project. The company plans to buy more than 6,000 tons of Virginia-grown industrial hemp in the next three years.
Home-schooled population rises 12% in past five years
DANVILLE — The number of home-schooled students in Virginia is rising.
The state’s home-schooled population saw a 12% increase in the past five years, the Danville Register & Bee reported. There were nearly 39,000 home-schooled students during the 2013-14 school year, compared with about 43,500 students last school year.
Scott Woodruff, a lawyer for the Home School Legal Defense Association, said a few factors are at play.
There has been a relaxation in state regulations as well as an increase in the amount of quality and affordable academic materials that are available.
Woodruff added that parents who aren’t strongly motivated by religion have also become more comfortable switching to home schooling. It has become a more mainstream form of education.
Botetourt land will be part of Jefferson National Forest
ROANOKE — Nearly 5,000 acres of woodlands in northern Botetourt County is to become part of the Jefferson National Forest.
The U.S. Forest Service used money from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund to buy the property in what it calls one of the largest purchases for conservation in Virginia, The Roanoke Times reported.
The $5 million purchase was made possible earlier this year by a vote in Congress to reauthorize the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a $900 million program that uses royalties from offshore oil and gas drilling to pay for protection of unspoiled lands.
The land, which includes 14 freshwater springs, borders Craig Creek and also includes the Grace Furnace, a historic pig iron facility that likely provided iron ore for munitions during the Civil War.
Health regulators move
to license music therapy
RICHMOND — Virginia’s health regulators are asking state lawmakers to greenlight a licensing system for music therapy.
Regulators want to set credentialing standards for therapists as well as establish a system for the state to look into any complaints, the Daily Press reported.
Music therapy is used to help people with various medical conditions develop everything from language skills to motor coordination. It can provide a drug-free way to regulate moods in people with depression or foster socialization in those with limited means of communication.
It gained popularity in veterans hospitals during World War II as doctors became interested in music’s ability to heal soldiers with physical and mental problems.
