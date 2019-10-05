Public’s input sought on steps to address I-95 problem areas
RICHMOND — Transportation officials are seeking public input of a study of Virginia’s 179 miles of the Interstate 95 corridor.
The Commonwealth Transportation Board has initiated a study to develop a plan to identify key problem areas along the corridor, between the Woodrow Wilson Bridge in Alexandria and the North Carolina border.
Feedback provided by communities, industries and others will be considered as team members continue study of the corridor and prepare a draft plan report in the fall. The board plans to report to the General Assembly in January.
A series of meetings will focus on potential safety and congestion solutions along the corridor. The first meeting will be held in Fredericksburg on Wednesday, followed by one in Richmond on Oct. 15 and one in Woodbridge on Oct. 17.
State, local officials ponder new tolls on I-64 in Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS — New tolls could be coming to Interstate 64 in the Hampton Roads area.
State and local officials are proposing a 45-mile network of toll lanes for drivers who want express lanes that avoid traffic between Newport News and Chesapeake, the Daily Press reported.
Previous proposals called for 25 miles of tolls.
Officials want to have the “HOT lanes” in place by 2025. HOT lanes are already operating in parts of Norfolk and on Interstate 95 in Northern Virginia.
Virginia officials say deer deaths tied to outbreak of viral disease
RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has confirmed that a viral disease has killed a number of deer across the state.
Hemorrhagic disease is a common infectious disease of white-tailed deer. Outbreaks occur annually in the Southeast.
Virginia officials said they’ve received reports from 38 counties involving 180 deer. The worst-hit area is in and around Bedford and Franklin counties.
Outbreaks are characterized by otherwise healthy-looking deer being found dead or dying near or in the water during late summer and early fall.
There is no vaccine or medication to combat the disease. The best predictor of the disease activity is drought.
The disease does not pose a threat to humans or domestic pets. Outbreaks typically continue until the first frost kills insects that carry the disease.
Gunman gets 13 years for incident that injured six in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH — An Emporia man accused in the apparently random shooting of six people walking in a 2018 Fourth of July crowd along Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront has pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement.
Ladarius Malik Trisvan, 22, pleaded guilty to three counts each of malicious wounding and illegal use of a firearm, and was sentenced to 13 years in prison, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
Virginia Beach police accused Trisvan of shooting into the crowd shortly after midnight on July 5. Four men and two women were wounded. At the time, a police spokeswoman said Trisvan was identified through surveillance video from local businesses.
The commonwealth’s attorney’s office announced the plea deal, which was reached Monday.
Va. kicks off annual campaign of state employee donations
RICHMOND — Virginia has kicked off its 22nd annual campaign for state employee workforce giving.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced the start of the “Commonwealth of Virginia Campaign” on Wednesday.
Over the years, donations from state workers have helped children, adults and veterans, including those in need of permanent housing and food security. Money raised through the campaign has also been given to programs that help animals and protect the environment.
Last year, the campaign raised $2.7 million in donations and benefited more than 1,000 charities.
