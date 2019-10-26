Political consultant pleads guilty in PAC fraud scheme
ALEXANDRIA — A Northern Virginia political consultant has pleaded guilty to diverting tens of thousands of dollars from conservative political action committees and filing false reports to cover it up. Scott Mackenzie, 66, of Arlington was treasurer of multiple PACs, including Conservative StrikeForce and Conservative Majority Fund.
Conservative StrikeForce has been under scrutiny since 2014 when Republican Ken Cuccinelli sued the PAC after his losing 2013 gubernatorial campaign in Virginia. Cuccinelli said the group raised more than $2 million invoking his name and campaign in solicitations, but his campaign only received $10,000.
In a plea deal announced Tuesday by federal prosecutors in Alexandria, Mackenzie admitted directing $32,500 from the PACs to a Winchester woman with whom he had a relationship. Election reports falsely claimed she earned the money doing political work.
Dispute unfolds over voter registration for 171 at GMU
FAIRFAX — A civil rights group says election officials in a Virginia county ran afoul of voting regulations when they rejected registrations for 171 college students. The Washington Post reported Thursday that the students were from George Mason University in Fairfax.
County registrar Gary Scott said the applications were rejected because the students listed campus mailbox numbers and a general university address. He said that makes it impossible to know where they live and which precinct they would be eligible to vote in.
A lawyer with the Washington-based Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law has challenged the rejections. Lawyer John Powers said the registrar should ask for more information, not reject the applications.
Ex-Norfolk sheriff indicted on federal bribery charges
NORFOLK — The former sheriff in Virginia’s second-largest city has been indicted on federal bribery charges.
Federal authorities said Thursday that former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe engaged in an “illicit quid pro quo relationship” with a medical services contractor for the city jail called Correct Care Solutions. Former company CEO Gerard Boyle also faces charges.
The indictment says Boyle gave McCabe gifts including cash and campaign contributions. Federal prosecutors say McCabe favored Boyle’s company with contracts and inside bidding information. The indictment also alleges that McCabe had a similar agreement with the CEO of a Louisiana-based company that provided food.
School Board appealing decision in bathroom case
RICHMOND — The Gloucester County School Board is seeking to persuade an appeals court that its transgender bathroom ban didn’t discriminate against former student Gavin Grimm.
The School Board filed a 76-page brief Tuesday with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond. The brief says a federal judge in Norfolk wrongly interpreted federal protections to rule that Grimm’s rights were violated. The board says laws protect against discrimination based on gender, not gender identity.
Grimm was born a female but transitioned to male. The board argues that Grimm is still female and was treated like all other students when he was required to use girls restrooms or a private bathroom.
Grimm’s lawsuit was once a federal test case that drew national attention. He graduated from high school in 2017.
