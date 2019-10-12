Prisons ease rules
for religious practices
RICHMOND — Virginia prisons are relaxing some of their restrictions on group worship activities and providing religiously compliant meals to inmates after a federal investigation.
The Department of Justice has announced a settlement with Virginia over an inquiry into whether the Department of Corrections was violating a federal law protecting the religious rights of inmates and other institutionalized persons.
Under the agreement, announced Monday, the Department of Corrections is ending a requirement that group-worship activities accommodate a minimum of five inmates. It also eliminates some rules making it harder for inmates to receive meals that accommodate religious needs.
Earlier this year, a coalition of Muslim groups complained to prison officials about a lack of food and water for inmates observing Ramadan.
Va. seeks to shut down Nexus Services in state
STAUNTON — Virginia is threatening to shut down a company that touts its record of reuniting immigrant families, accusing it of running an unlicensed insurance business.
The News Leader reported that the state’s Bureau of Insurance wants a cease-and-desist order enforced against Nexus Services Inc., which would shut down the company’s Virginia transactions.
The company helps post bond through third-party licensed bondsmen with federally approved insurance companies for people in immigration detention centers. The bureau claims Nexus is selling surety insurance in the form of immigration bonds.
CEO Mike Donovan told the Staunton newspaper that the regulators don’t understand the service his company provides. A hearing will be held in March.
The Virginia attorney general’s office and other agencies have previously announced investigations of the company’s business practices.
Lee ’s only hospital
set to reopen next fall
PENNINGTON GAP — A health care system official says work is underway to reopen a Southwest Virginia county’s only hospital.
The Roanoke Times reported that Ballad Health Chief Administrative Officer Marvin Eichorn said that the Lee County hospital will reopen next fall.
Eichorn said renovations are continuing to bring the building in Pennington Gap up to code. He also said paperwork will be filed soon to gain billing approval.
The hospital closed in 2013 and residents have mounted an intensive community campaign to get it reopened. It looked last year like the facility might reopen, but the Florida company that was supposed to be running it failed to meet deadlines.
Ballad on Wednesday opened a new urgent care center in Lee that will offer X-ray and lab capabilities.
Video game saying led to evacuation of mall
ARLINGTON — Police in Northern Virginia have concluded that the evacuation of a shopping mall last month happened because a child shouted a misinterpreted video game reference inside a movie theater.
The Washington Post reported Wednesday that authorities found that no crime was committed. They also said no charges will be filed regarding the incident in mid-September in Arlington County.
Police interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage that showed a juvenile shouting, “Pennywise has sharpshooter activated!” during the movie “IT: Chapter Two.” The juvenile was referencing the clown antagonist of the “IT” franchise. It’s based on a 1986 novel by Stephen King. “Sharpshooter mode” is a feature in some video games.
Some interpreted that to mean there was an active shooter. Authorities said one person suffered a minor injury during the ensuing evacuation.
