Wildfire season may be one of the most severe in years
RICHMOND — State officials are warning residents about what could be one of the most severe wildfire seasons in years.
On Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the start of the fall wildfire season, which runs through Nov. 30. Most of the state faces an increased risk of wildfires due to dry weather conditions, extended periods of below-average rainfall and record-high temperatures.
Currently, over three dozen localities have initiated burn bans. Residents are encouraged to check with their local sheriff or county administrator’s office before having any outdoor fire.
People burning trash or debris remains the top cause of wildfires in Virginia. State officials are urging residents to avoid burning on windy days, keep burn piles small, have water and tools nearby, and never leave a fire unattended.
FERC puts temporary stop to Mountain Valley work
RICHMOND — Federal regulators are putting a temporary stop to most construction on the Mountain Valley Pipeline amid litigation over key project permits.
An official with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission told Mountain Valley on Tuesday that it must cease construction activity along all portions of the project immediately, with the exception of “restoration and stabilization” in certain areas.
The move comes after the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Oct. 11 issued a stay of permits from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service while it reviews a lawsuit filed by environmental groups.
Spokeswoman Natalie Cox says the total project work is about 90% done and the developers are committed to its completion. She says much of the construction work was already on hold or winding down for the winter season.
U.K. firm admits smuggling endangered-species goods
ALEXANDRIA — A British company has pleaded guilty to smuggling items into the U.S. made from endangered species.
Court documents indicate The British Shop used false shipping labels to ship the items to America, including suitcases and cigar boxes made from crocodile leather, sawfish blades and multiple pieces made from sea turtle shell. The company agreed to forfeit $175,000 in a plea deal announced Thursday by prosecutors in federal court in Alexandria.
A Virginia antique dealer and golf course architect, Keith Foster, previously pleaded guilty to importing the items to his Middleburg shop, The Outpost. He was sentenced earlier this year to 30 days in jail.
In a statement, shop director Malcolm Disson attributed mistakes to junior staffers and said the company has tightened procedures and trained staff to prevent future issues.
Dockless electric scooters hit the streets in Roanoke
ROANOKE — The first dockless electric scooters to land in Roanoke hit the streets on Friday.
The Roanoke Times says Lime was launching a fleet of 100 scooters — the first wave in what ultimately will be 400 available by the following weekend.
Lime vaulted ahead of competitor Bolt Mobility in getting scooters on the street. Roanoke Planning Director Chris Chittum said Lime applied in August and moved quickly with a target of launching ahead of this weekend’s popular GO Outside Festival at River’s Edge park.
Bolt is expected to launch its vehicles in Roanoke soon, perhaps this month.
