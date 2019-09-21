Absentee voting is now underway
RICHMOND — Absentee voting for the Nov. 5 general election began Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Qualified voters can cast a ballot through in-person absentee voting at their local registrar’s office or by mail.
To vote absentee, registered voters must meet one of 20 eligibility requirements. Qualifying reasons to vote absentee include pregnancy; a religious obligation; and business, personal business or vacation outside where you live on Election Day.
Voters can request an absentee ballot online.
The deadline to register to vote for the November general election is Oct. 15.
Yearbook photo probe cost $368K
NORFOLK — A law firm’s investigation into whether Gov. Ralph Northam appeared in a racist yearbook photo cost nearly $368,000.
Invoices obtained through a freedom of information request show Eastern Virginia Medical School received the final bill on Aug. 16, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
McGuireWoods LLP said in May that it could not determine whether Northam is in the picture published in 1984 of a man in blackface next to someone in a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.
The law firm spent five months conducting interviews, reviewing decades of yearbooks and analyzing news reports.
EVMS President Richard Homan was notified of the outcome of the investigation a day before it was made public. Homan says he knew about the photo while Northam was running for political office and did not make it public.
Police to present shooting findings
VIRGINIA BEACH — Police in Virginia Beach say they will release the findings of their investigation into the mass shooting that killed 12 people at a municipal building.
Police will give a presentation Tuesday evening. Mayor Bobby Dyer said it will include more details about the shooter and his work history as well as what police have determined happened that day.
Dyer said the victims’ families have waited long enough.
The shooter was a city engineer who submitted his resignation and opened fire at his workplace May 31. He died in a gunbattle with police.
The police department’s presentation will follow one by a security firm that is conducting an independent investigation. That probe is broader in scope but will include a timeline of events and a review of the shooter’s employment history.
Social justice trip will be Oct. 12-15
FREDERICKSBURG — The University of Mary Washington is inviting people to join students on a trip tracing the route of history-changing bus rides across the American South in the 1960s.
The “Freedom Rides Tour” will run from Oct. 12 through Oct. 15.
The social justice experience will celebrate James L. Farmer Jr., the late civil rights icon and Mary Washington history professor.
A community bus and a student bus will stop at some of the same places the Freedom Riders stopped as they spoke with other activists at North Carolina’s Bennett College, strategized next steps in Georgia or sought a safe place to sleep.
The tour includes visits to the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in North Carolina and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in Alabama.
Makeup days set for free fishing
RICHMOND — Virginia is hosting free fishing next weekend to make up for some bad weather in June.
The Department of Game & Inland Fisheries has scheduled two free fishing days Sept. 28-29 in conjunction with National Hunting and Fishing Day. Inclement weather during free fishing days in June prompted the department to add days.
Anyone can fish free in public fresh waters around the state without having to buy a fishing license.
A license is still required to fish in marine areas or saltwater portions of tidal waters.
On Sept. 28, the department’s staff will be on hand to offer demonstrations, tackle boxes and loaner gear at various locations, including Dorey Park in Henrico County, Burke Lake in Fairfax County and Mount Trashmore Park in Virginia Beach.
