Episcopal seminary in N.Va. starting reparations fund
ALEXANDRIA — An Episcopal seminary in Northern Virginia is starting a $1.7 million reparations fund to make up for its reliance on slave labor in the 19th century.
The Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria announced the fund’s creation earlier this month. The endowment will be used for a variety of purposes, including assistance to any descendants of slaves who worked there.
The seminary was founded in 1823 by a group that included “Star-Spangled Banner” author Francis Scott Key. Enslaved workers helped build the campus and worked there after its creation.
The money also will be used to support black clergy in The Episcopal Church, promote justice and inclusion, and support the needs of local African American congregations connected to the seminary.
Herring issues warning on self-administered rape kits
RICHMOND — Attorney General Mark Herring says consumers should be wary about a newly launched product marketed as a way for victims to self-administer a sex assault evidence kit.
Herring’s office said in a news release Tuesday that evidence from that type of kit could be ruled inadmissible in a criminal proceeding because of chain-of-custody issues.
The news release also says the products could delay or prevent survivors from connecting with health care resources and sources of support.
Herring’s office says other attorneys general from across the country as well as survivors’ advocacy organizations have warned against using the products.
Oceanfront project appears to have weathered Dorian
VIRGINIA BEACH — A replenishment project that put millions of dollars’ worth of sand on a portion of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront appears to have withstood Hurricane Dorian.
The Virginian-Pilot reports city coastal programs manager Dan Adams says visual inspections of area beaches have been underway since last weekend. He says erosion from wind and wave action is “minor.” Surveys will be conducted over the next few weeks to determine how much sand was lost.
Great Lakes Dredging and Dock Co. completed 75% of a $22.6 million sand replenishment project before it had to stop at the end of August. Dredging restrictions are in place through mid-November as sea turtles migrate.
The company is scheduled to return to Virginia Beach on Nov. 15 to complete the project.
Norfolk shelter now using pet facial recognition app
NORFOLK — An animal shelter in Virginia says it’s hoping to harness the power of facial recognition to reunite missing pets with their owners.
The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center is joining a growing list of shelters using Finding Rover, an application created in 2012 that takes facial recognition software most commonly used on humans and puts it to work on dogs and cats.
The shelter will add photos of animals in its care to the app, and local owners of missing pets are encouraged to do the same. The app then scans for matches.
The app creator previously told outlets that during tests, the software proved 98% effective with front-facing photos. He did note that the app is limited to the number of pets in its database.
