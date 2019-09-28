Fairfax police officers will get body-worn cameras
FAIRFAX — Virginia’s most populous jurisdiction is outfitting its police officers throughout the county with body-worn cameras.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a plan Tuesday to issue more than 1,200 cameras across the county over the next three years. It will cost nearly $11 million to fully implement the program.
Tuesday’s vote comes after a pilot program last year that was limited to three district stations. A team from American University issued a favorable report on the pilot program.
Norfolk sheriff does not renew agreement with ICE
NORFOLK — Norfolk’s sheriff has ended an agreement with federal authorities to lock up people suspected of being in the U.S. illegally.
Sheriff Joe Baron has for two years jailed detainees for Immigration and Customs Enforcement in exchange for federal money, the Virginian-Pilot reported. The detainees were typically held for a couple of days before being transferred to a long-term detention facility. The contract rider with ICE ended Sept. 17, and Baron decided not to sign a new one.
The sheriff declined to discuss the decision in an interview. He has come under some criticism for the policy after the newspaper began reporting about it.
Game department sets up live ‘Elk Cam’ in Buchanan
RICHMOND — Virginia’s Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has launched a live “Elk Cam,” which will run annually from mid-August through November.
During the fall rut period, or mating season, elk are highly social and stay in large groups out in open areas. Male elk, or bulls, lock antlers with other males as they try to assert dominance before a “harem” of female elk, or cows. The period peaks between late September and early October.
Three viewing stations are now open on Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority property, near Poplar Gap Community Park.
The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Kentucky Wildlife Resources Foundation restored 75 elk from Kentucky to Buchanan County from 2012 to 2014. The population has grown to an estimated 250.
To watch the Elk Cam, go to www.dgif.virginia.gov/elk-cam.
New Kent tavern added to list of Virginia landmarks
RICHMOND — A tavern visited by George Washington and French troops during the Revolutionary War is one of eight new listings placed on the Virginia Landmarks Register.
The listings approved recently by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources also include a rural village in Northern Virginia settled by African Americans before and after the Civil War and a military academy in Southside Virginia established in 1909.
The tavern known as the New Kent Ordinary has portions dating to 1736. Washington visited New Kent Ordinary before and during the Revolutionary War. The tavern continued to operate until the 1930s and underwent a historical restoration in the 1960s.
The Department of Historic Resources will forward documentation for the sites to the National Park Service for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.