The coronavirus crisis is likely to blow a hole in Virginia’s budget for the current fiscal year, not just the proposed two-year budget that Gov. Ralph Northam has yet to amend or sign.
State officials don’t know the size of the impending revenue shortfall because Virginia historically collects one-third of its annual revenues in the last quarter of the fiscal year — or the next three months, as businesses shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus and tens of thousands of Virginians lose their jobs.
Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne had thought earlier that the economic cutbacks would not force cuts in the budget for the fiscal year that ends June 30, but he said Monday, “It was going to be two or three weeks, and now it’s going to be two or three months.”
“It’s a lot different ballgame,” Layne said.
State budget officials expect $1.8 billion in federal aid for the state government under the stimulus funding package that Congress approved and President Donald Trump signed last week.
But they can’t use the money to replace lost state revenue. They can only use it to pay for services necessary since March 1 to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s not good to be authorized money that you can’t spend,” Senate Finance and Appropriations Chairwoman Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said Monday.
The Northam administration and General Assembly leaders are asking Congress to take another look at federal aid that states can use to replace lost income and sales tax revenue without cutting deeply into existing and newly approved programs.
“We’ll see if the federal government will loosen the restrictions and give the states a little more flexibility,” House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, said Monday.
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who helped to negotiate the CARES package that the president signed into law last week, said the package includes $3.3 billion for state and local government in Virginia, but also includes appropriations for public education, housing and other needs that the state and localities are addressing in the crisis.
“As a former mayor and governor, I worked hard to ensure that the stimulus package included significant funding for state and local governments, but I know that more support is needed to help states and localities address this health and economic crisis,” Kaine said in a statement Monday.
“Every day, I’m talking to Virginians to assess what’s needed, and I’ll continue to do all I can to push for additional resources for the commonwealth, including in future legislative packages,” he said.
The federal package’s $1.5 billion for localities in Virginia is for responding to the pandemic, but it does not supplant local tax money lost because of the blow to the economy.
The Virginia Municipal League urged Northam and Layne last week to protect state funding of mandated local services, such as K-12 education and public safety agencies.
The league, representing cities, towns and big suburban counties, also urged Northam to delay enactment of nearly a dozen pieces of legislation the assembly approved, beginning with bills to raise the minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $9.50 on Jan. 1 and $12 an hour by 2023.
“They opposed it in the first place,” Howell said.
Assembly budget leaders say the House and Senate money committees are talking with each other and the administration about how to revise the budget before the annual veto session on April 22, when they normally act on the governor’s budget recommendations, proposed amendments to legislation and vetoes.
“It’s going to be really difficult,” Howell said. “Just with the timing, it’s difficult.”
Torian said he expects to discuss the situation with House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, and other Democratic leaders who pushed through progressive priorities in the budget and legislation after taking control of the chamber for the first time in more than 20 years.
“It’s a little disheartening that we’re going to have to go through and make some modifications,” he said.
