The official Virginia COVID-19 death count surpassed 100 Thursday, an increase based on delayed reporting of deaths that have occurred over the past two weeks.
Virginia’s death count from the virus more than doubled in the past three days, from 54 reported on Monday to 109 reported Thursday, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
The increase in deaths, however, did not happen over the past few days, according to Virginia Department of Health Communications Director Maria Reppas. The numbers the health department reports each day can lag behind actual numbers, as it takes staff time to collect and review data for accuracy, she said.
“VDH has a lot of sources of incoming data that we use to calculate our COVID-19 statewide data,” Reppas said in a statement after the Richmond Times-Dispatch posted an article on the increase in the death count Thursday. “This information can change rapidly.”
The number of deaths jumped Thursday because the state had not entered deaths from the past two weeks at one Henrico nursing home - where to date 39 residents have reportedly died from COVID-19 - into the state’s count until the past couple of days.
The largest portion of reported deaths have occurred in the Central Virginia health planning region, a swath of the state extending from Hanover County south to the North Carolina line. It recorded 41 deaths as of VDH’s report Thursday, although Northern Virginia has recorded the highest number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. Loudoun, Alexandria and Fairfax health districts alone have accounted for more than a quarter of all of the confirmed cases in the state.
However, the lag in state reporting of deaths, a significant lack of testing ability statewide and delays in labs processing results have stunted the state’s ability to track how many people are infected with the virus or promptly report how many have died from it.
The state health department has declined to provide deaths by locality, citing privacy, although neighboring Maryland and North Carolina release the information.
One Henrico nursing home, Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, has accounted for the most of the publicly reported deaths to date in Central Virginia – with 39 residents having died from COVID-19 as of Thursday. The 39 deaths there surpassed the U.S. record previously held by a Seattle-area center.
Hospitalizations of people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases in the state also rose slightly, from 1,289 Wednesday to 1,296 Thursday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s COVID-19 dashboard. Of those hospitalized, 469 – or about 38% -- required intensive care, and 285 – or 23% -- were on a ventilator.
A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday looked at confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in 14 states throughout March. Its findings suggested that adults over age 65 have higher rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations and the majority of people (nearly 90% in the sample set) had underlying medical conditions – with the most common being hypertension, obesity, chronic lung disease, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
The state’s death toll and hospitalizations continue to rise despite improving projections from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation that suggest that social distancing has helped reduce the projected death toll in Virginia. As of Wednesday, the projections estimated that Virginia would reach its peak use of resources - such as hospital beds and ventilators - on April 20 and a total of 891 people could die by August 4.
These projections depend on continued strict adherence to social distancing through the end of May and can change by the day.
Virginia hospitals also reported having more ventilators on hand Thursday, with a total of 2,734, compared with 2,574 reported Wednesday. Fewer hospitals said that they were close to running out of personal protective equipment, with seven reporting they were having difficulty with replenishing their supplies in the next 72 hours, down from 11 on Wednesday.
Judge rules against in-person Easter services
A Russell County judge ruled against a Southwest Virginia man’s request to let groups of 10 or more people gather in church for Easter.
Judge Michael Moore denied on Thursday retired teacher Larry Hughes’ bid for a temporary injunction in a lawsuit filed this week. The suit claims that Gov. Ralph Northam's executive orders limiting the number of people who can gather in one place infringe on his religious freedom.
“The equities do not weigh in [petitioner's] favor based on this pandemic,” Moore said, according to a news release from Attorney General Mark Herring’s office. “And to say that this injunction to be granted would be in the public interest is not defensible. So the court is going to deny the request for temporary injunction.”
The hearing was held via phone and closed to the media.
Herring said in a statement that he is “really pleased” with the decision.
“Science tells us that social distancing is the most important thing we can do to save lives and prevent the spread of (COVID-19), and that’s exactly what these orders are doing,” Herring said. “We are all having to sacrifice right now to keep ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities safe and our win today maintains these crucial safety measures.”
Hughes, a Christian, had filed the lawsuit Monday in advance of Easter on Sunday - normally an occasion that draws thousands to churches but this year will be celebrated mainly online via church live streams.
Northam’s executive orders 53 and 55 ban public and private gatherings of 10 or more people, specifically mentioning religious events both inside and outside. Hughes’ lawsuit claims that it’s unfair to effectively shut down religious gatherings but allow businesses that have been deemed essential to stay open.
T. Shea Cook, Hughes’ lawyer, called Northam's action a “dangerous precedent” in a phone interview Thursday after the hearing.
“We’d hoped to be able to get some relief prior to the Easter weekend, but ultimately we knew it was going to be difficult,” Cook said. “We’re talking about a fundamental right that - in a time of crisis - has been eroded.”
Cook said the case will move forward, just not with the injunction before Easter that they had sought.
DuPont Spruance plant employee dies
An employee of DuPont Co.'s Spruance plant in Chesterfield County has died from complications due to COVID-19, the company confirmed on Thursday.
The manufacturing company had confirmed Monday that five of its local employees had tested positive for the coronavirus and were quarantined, but the company's plant on Jefferson Davis Highway was still operating.
"The DuPont Spruance family is deeply saddened to report that one of our colleagues has passed away due to complications from the COVID-19 virus," the company said in a Thursday statement. "Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family and friends of our colleague. We have offered our support to them during this extremely difficult time."
The company said four other Spruance employees who have tested positive for the virus are "quarantined and recovering" following a medical evaluation.
The Spruance plant is still operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week on a 12-hour rotating shift schedule, the company said.
The Spruance plant is the largest factory operated by Wilmington, Del.-based DuPont. The factory employs about 2,200 people, including about 1,800 DuPont employees and several hundred contractors.
The plant makes high-performance materials used in safety and protective gear and clothing such as Tyvek, Kevlar and Nomex, and all three production lines are still operating, the company said.
Henrico woman dies
Henrico County public health officials have confirmed a second death from COVID-19 in the county outside of nursing facilities where the coronavirus outbreak has been most severe.
Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Henrico Health District, said Thursday that a woman in her 50s had died of the disease in the past day. "She had a lot of underlying health conditions," he said.
Earlier this week, Avula reported that a man in his 90s had succumbed to the disease, the first COVID-19 facility in Henrico outside of nursing facilities.
Willow Lawn Kroger employee tests positive
An employee at the Kroger store at the Willow Lawn shopping center in Henrico County has tested positive for the coronavirus, the chain confirmed.
The employee is at home receiving medical care and the store remains open, a spokeswoman said. Kroger did not identify the employee, the person's job at the store or when the person tested positive.
This is the second Kroger store employee in the Richmond area to have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 10 days.
On April 1, Kroger confirmed that an employee at the chain's store at 1510 Eastridge Road in Henrico, near Regency mall, had tested positive for COVID-19. That Kroger employee is quarantined at home and had not worked at the store since March 13, a spokeswoman said. That store remains open.
An employee at the Whole Foods Market store in the West Broad Village in western Henrico County also tested positive for the coronavirus last week, the chain said. That employee is in quarantine.
Grocery workers across the country increasingly have become worried about being at the front lines of the pandemic.
Some chains are giving store employees pay increases or bonuses.
Kroger said its full-time hourly workers will receive a one-time special bonus of $300, while part-time workers will receive $150. The bonuses will be paid to workers who were hired on or before March 1.
SCC extends suspension of disconnections
The State Corporation is extending its suspension of utility service disconnections.
The agency announced Thursday that the suspension, originally scheduled to end May 15, will now run through June 14. The order prohibits disconnecting electricity, gas, water and sewer utility services during the coronavirus pandemic.
“While we fervently wish otherwise, … it appears that the devastating economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are unlikely to abate significantly” by mid-May, making the extension order necessary,” the SCC said in its extension order.
The commission said that while the move suspends disconnections, people must still pay for the services.
“If such bills are never paid, the costs of these unpaid bills…do not disappear; they are shifted to other customers, who themselves may be struggling to make ends meet in the economic catastrophe caused by the pandemic,” the order reads.
Stoney urges wearing masks
Worried by reports of racial disparities in coronavirus cases in other communities, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is imploring city residents and workers to wear masks in public and stay at home if possible.
At a news conference outside City Hall on Thursday, Stoney said he is concerned that the toll of the coronavirus could have an outsize impact on racial minorities who could be more vulnerable to medical complications because of COVID-19. As of Thursday morning, there have been 120 positive cases and six deaths in the city due to COVID-19. City Hall will remain closed through May 3.
Avula, the city’s health director, said officials are working to determine demographic impacts. He said some health care providers and facilities testing for the disease are not providing that data.
Fifty-one percent of the cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health do not include racial demographic information.
“We've now committed staff to calling all of our positive cases and asking them what their race is so that we can manually enter that into the state database,” Avula said. “Hopefully moving forward that will just become part of the standard of how this is reported.”
Stoney said city initiatives aimed at uplifting minority and low-income communities may take a hit because of the pandemic’s economic impact, but that people can limit the disease’s impact on vulnerable minority populations by staying home, wearing masks, washing their hands frequently and following the guidance of health officials.
“Normally we don't see a lot of black and brown people wearing masks,” he said. “This is a time – now more than ever -- that everyone should be wearing masks. Everyone needs to practice common sense.”
Minimum wage
Black lawmakers in Virginia want the state to move forward with plans to increase the minimum wage despite the pandemic.
In a letter to Northam dated Wednesday, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus said the governor should not delay the effective dates on legislation “that will support our essential workers” and specifically highlighted the minimum wage increase.
“The COVID-19 pandemic does not warrant abandoning or weakening the minimum wage legislation and other protections,” the letter reads. “At this moment, as many Virginians are deeply concerned about making ends meet, a higher minimum wage is essential to help keep families and entire communities afloat.”
Legislation the General Assembly passed last month would raise Virginia’s minimum wage from $7.25 to $9.50 an hour on Jan. 1 and increase it gradually to $12 an hour in 2023.
The Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Virginia Municipal League, among others, have argued that delaying the increase would help businesses dealing with an economic nosedive brought on by the public health crisis.
Northam said on March 27 that he’s looking at the measure “on a day-to-day basis.” He has until 11:59 p.m. Saturday to act on legislation.
