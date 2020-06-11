Virginia's tax revenues were down more than 20% last month compared with May 2019, a figure state officials touted as slightly better than expected given COVID-19's impact on the economy.
The revenue report Gov. Ralph Northam released Thursday shows that revenue collections fell 20.6% in May, normally a significant month for collections. The drop this year, though, was primarily caused by pandemic-induced cuts on payroll withholding and retail sales. The state also decided to delay the individual tax due date to June 1.
“The restrictions we put in place to protect the health and safety of Virginians during this pandemic resulted in loss of jobs and of income, and our state revenues reflect that,” Northam said in a statement. “As our economy slowly begins to open up, we will continue to closely monitor revenue collections and take responsible steps to guide our economic recovery."
Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said in an interview the state's total revenues so far this fiscal year, which ends June 30, are down about $800 million. Layne said in March that the state could have as much of a $1 billion revenue hole because of the coronavirus.
"We're going to make some of that up because the tax payments were due June 1," he said. "We're going to end the fiscal year in a better position than being $1 billion down. I don't know how much it's going to be, but the good news is what we have projected and told people - we're going to be well within that."
He added: "While nobody's happy that we're down 20%, at least we were able to project with some certainty how we're going to end the year."
The 20.6% drop in May is an improvement from the 26.2% drop the state saw in April compared with the same month in 2019. Payroll collections fell 13% compared with last May, while retail sales taxes dropped 12.5%, according to a Northam news release.
To date, the state's total revenue collections have fallen by 1.2%. In order to reach its forecast, June collections must be $3.3 billion, according to Northam's office. Last year the state collected $2.4 billion in June.
Lawmakers are expected to reconvene in August to revisit the state budget and address COVID-19's impact.
When they reconvene drastic cuts to the budget will have to be made 1 billion is a lot of money.
