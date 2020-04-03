The Greater Richmond Convention Center is among three venues Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday announced as sites for field hospitals that would bring more than 1,800 hospital beds online as the state braces for a surge in COVID-19 patients.
Northam tapped the Dulles Expo Center in Northern Virginia and the Hampton Roads Convention Center in addition to the Richmond site, which can be configured to accommodate 432 acute or 758 non-acute beds.
Northam said those sites were chosen because they're in areas of the state with clusters of COVID-19 cases. The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that 2,012 people in Virginia have tested positive, an increase in 306 cases from Thursday.
Projections from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimate Virginia will hit its peak on May 20, just after the six-week time-frame Northam gave Friday for the Army Corps of Engineers to have entering into contracts, designed and built out the field hospital sites.
State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said at the briefing that officials are looking at projections modeled by the University of Washington and the University of Pennsylvania as the University of Virginia continues to work on producing a more Virginia-specific model. He cautioned people not to take the projections as predictions.
“They’re not an absolute factual prediction of what will happen,” Oliver said. “Take it with a grain of salt.”
Hospital systems across the state have been working for weeks to add capacity in their existing facilities, which are considered the state’s first-line response to the pandemic, said state Health and Human Resources Secretary Daniel Carey.
HCA Virginia, Bon Secours Mercy Health and VCU Health, Richmond’s three major hospital systems, are collaborating to prepare for a possible surge hitting the area, HCA Capital Division President Tim McManus said in an interview. Each area hospital is working to expand its bed capacity by 200-250% and the regional health systems are planning to work together to direct patients to where resources are available, he said.
Carey said that hospital systems have also been reassigning health care workers from surgery centers where elective surgeries have been canceled to prepare for a spike in COVID-19 patients.
Health systems and medical staffing agencies have announced pay and benefits cuts or have reduced hours for staff in recent days and hospitals have seen a significant drop in the procedures and patient volume that brings in revenue. Bon Secours said it would redeploy or furlough staff that could not be refocused to COVID-19 response, and HCA announced it would continue to pay 70% of employees’ base salary if they could not be redeployed.
The purpose of the field hospitals is to provide a place to move patients who are less critical or who are recovering so that beds in the hospitals can be freed for more serious health emergencies.
Carey added that the Army Corps of Engineers is now working to scout additional field hospital sites in the western and southwestern parts of the state, which have not yet been as hard-hit as other regions.
Virginia coronavirus cases push past 2,000
The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that 2,012 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase in 306 cases from Thursday.
Five new deaths in Virginia were reported Friday morning, bringing the death count to 46 in the state. Among those lost to the virus was a woman in her 80s from the Chickahominy Health District, the agency announced Friday.
The health district -- which covers Hanover, Goochland, New Kent and Charles City counties -- said it is the first death of a resident from its jurisdiction. Officials declined to say which county she lived in.
The VDH also said 19,005 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 312 have been hospitalized.
As of Friday morning's report, which is based on numbers that were current as of 5 p.m. Thursday, there are now 289 cases in the Richmond area: 112 in Henrico County; 89 in Chesterfield County; 76 in Richmond; and 12 in Hanover County.
Fairfax County had the most cases of any locality with 372. There are now confirmed cases in 108 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.
Emergency funding for temporary housing for homeless
Emergency funding partially paid for by the federal government will help provide housing to Virginia's homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic, Northam also announced Friday.
Northam said $2.5 million will help give temporary housing to the roughly 1,500 state residents who are homeless or rely on shelters that require them to leave every day. Despite his statewide "stay at home" order, Northam said, "We know there are many Virginians with no home to stay in.
"With this funding, we will ensure people experiencing homelessness have access to immediate housing options and help prevent the spread of COVID-19," he said in a statement.
The money, Northam's office said in a news release, will pay for hotel and motel vouchers, food and medical transportation, among other things. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will partially finance the effort for homeless people 65 and older, people with pre-existing conditions and people who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the news release.
Richmond relief website and $1M crisis fund for families
The city of Richmond deployed an online hub Friday to bring people in need of help together with local nonprofits and donors who want to support them.
The website, RVAstrong.org, seeks to harness the power of Richmond’s sprawling network of nonprofit and government service providers and to identify people in immediate need amid the pandemic.
Those seeking support may submit requests tailored to their needs, and those wishing to provide support may choose from causes broken down by category, such as housing, food, providing assistance to seniors, neighborhoods or families.
The City and Robins Foundation also on Friday announced the launch of a $1 million crisis fund to provide immediate financial support to families awaiting federal relief. The Enrichmond Foundation and the City of Richmond’s Office of Community Wealth Building will coordinate one-time payments for families with children in the City of Richmond, according to a release, which says money will be available as soon as April 7.
Chesterfield Educational Foundation and Chesterfield County Public Schools will also implement the initiative as will Henrico Education Foundation in partnership with Henrico County Public Schools' Office of Family Engagement.
The following people are available to assist people in applying for the fund: in Richmond, Allyson McCune, amccune@enrichmond.org; in Chesterfield, Tyren Frazier, tfrazier@cefva.org; and in Henrico, Mike Taylor, mike@henricogives.org.
