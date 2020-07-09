The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 67,988 — an increase of 613 from the 67,375 reported Wednesday.
The 67,988 cases consist of 65,191 confirmed cases and 2,797 probable cases. There are 1,937 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,832 confirmed and 105 probable. That’s an increase of 32 from the 1,905 reported Wednesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 8,625 cases: 3,108 in Chesterfield County, 2,725 in Henrico County, 2,333 in Richmond and 459 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 294 deaths attributed to the virus: 169 in Henrico, 61 in Chesterfield, 33 in Richmond and 31 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.3% as of July 5, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
