As of Monday morning, there were no known cases of COVID-19 among Virginia's 30,000 prison inmates or staff at more than 40 facilities. But the confined, aging population — many of them living in dormitories — is particularly vulnerable.
According to a recent Virginia Department of Corrections study, while one in four adults over 65 in the general U.S. population has a chronic disease, a national study has shown that 82% of prisoners 65 and older have a chronic physical problem.
Health officials caution that older adults and people with chronic medical conditions are most vulnerable to serious complications from the virus.
The corrections department study noted that while 50 year-olds are generally not considered "elderly" or "geriatric" in the general population, incarcerated persons have been shown to age more rapidly, partly due to the psychological stressors of prison life and relatively poor mental and/or physical health prior to incarceration.
It is anticipated that medical care in the prisons, sharply criticized at times by inmates, inmate advocates and federal judges over the years will be further stressed by any coronavirus outbreak.
The ACLU of Virginia, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and other groups have been urging prisons to take special precautions.
The ACLU sent letters last week to DOC officials and others. "People in prisons and jails are highly vulnerable to outbreaks of contagious illnesses," the letters said. "Without the active engagement of the administration, they have little ability to inform themselves about preventive measures, or to take such measures if they do manage to learn of them."
Prisoners at Virginia's Deerfield Correctional Center where many older and/or infirm inmates are held, may be particularly susceptible. Of that prison's roughly 1,000 inmates, 31% are 60 or older and two-thirds are between the ages of 40 and 59.
Deerfield, located about 20 miles east of Emporia, has a 57-bed Assisted Living Unit that is in high demand, said the department in a report on its aging inmate population late last year. That study also noted that 170 offenders at Deerfield are wheelchair-bound. Two of the dorms have nurse's stations.
A prisoner there, Donald Herrington, 50, wrote in an email to the Times Dispatch Monday that the inmates have been told to keep six feet apart. "But we are in a dorm and beds are less than 3 feet apart," he said.
Officials did not immediately respond Monday to inquiry about special precautions, if any, being taken at Deerfield.
A study by Virginia's House Appropriations Committee last year noted that the department already had an inadequate number of infirmary beds, 153 at five prisons and that at any given time 150 to 200 inmates are waiting for placement in an infirmary bed.
The House study also found that a shortage of long term care beds at Deerfield's assisted living unit has resulted in inmates who might be sent there instead are occupying infirmary beds for long periods of time or are being sent to more costly offsite beds.
In a release last week the department said that the it is accustomed to managing communicable diseases and are staying in touch for information and guidance with the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Guidelines were being developed based on the agency’s existing Ebola guidelines/protocols and input from the department of health, said the department.
If/when an offender tests positive for COVID-19, like with the flu the department will report that case to the Virginia Department of Health and follow their guidance. That facility would be locked down and visitation there would be stopped.
A screening protocol is in place for offenders coming into state facilities from local and regional jails.
The department said it was analyzing its pharmaceutical supply chain and taking inventory of supplies of personal protective equipment like masks, face shields, gloves, and gowns.
The department's Infrastructure & Environmental Management Unit has provided detailed guidance to correctional facilities and other work locations regarding approved handwashing, sanitizing, and disinfectant products, and instructions for the proper use of those products to provide protection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.