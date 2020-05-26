As Northern Virginia prepares to restart the economic engine that powers the rest of the state, public health officials say the Greater Washington region still does not have adequate supplies for testing to know who is carrying the coronavirus disease or tracing the people they have potentially infected.
The public health threat from COVID-19 has slowed but not declined substantially in Northern Virginia, which accounts for more than 52% of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state in a densely populated region that covers three counties and four cities at its core.
"I'm not sure I'd call it a strong downward trend yet, but a flattening of sorts," said Dr. Laurie Forlano, deputy state health commissioner for population health and the leader of a task force Gov. Ralph Northam appointed to respond to the public health threat in long-term care facilities.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that he expects to give Northern Virginia the green light to begin Phase One of its reopening on Friday.
Leaders from Northern Virginia said in a letter to the governor Monday that the region has met four of the benchmarks for moving into the first reopening phase - a decrease in the percentage of positive tests over 14 days, a decrease in hospitalizations, adequate hospital capacity and increased testing.
The region doesn't yet have a sustainable supply of personal protective equipment or increased contact tracing capacity, according to the letter.
Around the Greater Washington region, the capacity to expand COVID-19 testing remains a concern, even as Virginia and Maryland reopen public life and business in phases.
"Testing has been incredibly frustrating for all of us," said Fran Phillips, deputy secretary for public health services in Maryland, in an online roundtable discussion on Tuesday with public health leaders from Virginia and the District of Columbia, The Johns Hopkins Health System, and the American Public Health Association.
"Every day, it is a struggle to bring in tests and get them to the communities that really need them," said Phillips, a registered nurse, in the webinar sponsored by the Greater Washington Board of Trade.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is considering a plan to begin reopening the city's economy at the end of the week, after a brief spike in COVID-19 cases, but her lead official for tracking the disease said capacity is still not available to greatly expand testing of people who don't show symptoms of the virus.
"At this point, we do not have enough to go around," said Dr. John Davies Cole, state epidemiologist for the city.
Testing is critical to preventing a resurgence of a virus that can spread from people who show no signs of being ill, creating a chain of infection that public health officials are trying to break.
"We don't know who's infectious at all," said Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the national public health association.
So far, the coronavirus disease has sickened 10% to 15% of the U.S. population, taking its highest toll on those who cannot early isolate and socially distance themselves from others - residents of long-term care and correctional facilities, workers in meat-processing plants and other essential businesses, people who are homeless, living in group homes or crowded apartments.
"As the rest of the people who have been socially distancing start to relaxing their [behavior], that's when we start seeing patterns of transmission emerge," warned Dr. Lisa Lockerd Maragakis, senior director of infection prevention at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore.
Northam began reopening portions of public life and business in Virginia on May 15, so Forlano said the state is just entering the phase when it could expect to detect any accelerated spread of the virus as a result.
Forlano expressed optimism about the general trends in Virginia - declining hospitalization, expanded testing, and a lower positivity rate among those tested. The statewide positivity rate for those tested was about 14% on Tuesday morning, but she said it is higher in Northern Virginia.
"We're looking at Northern Virginia almost as its own entity," she said.
However, Forlano said the state has not met its goal of testing 10,000 people a day because the transition of testing from public health authorities to private providers "has been a little more challenging than was anticipated," partly because of continuing difficulties in procuring adequate supplies of personal protective equipment, such as isolation gowns and masks.
Contact tracing - which Phillips, in Maryland, called "the shoe leather of public health" - also is constrained by resources and available technology, with many health departments relying on pen and paper, phone calls, emails and faxes to collect and share information.
"We've not invested the time and money in surveillance systems so we can move information around the country in a confidential manner," Benjamin said at the public health association.
Virginia has a fraction of the public health staff it needs to trace contacts of infected people, with more 39,000 confirmed and probable cases on Tuesday morning.
State health officials are aggressively hiring staff for contact tracing, but Forlano expressed confidence in Virginia's ability to work closely with Maryland and Washington to trace cases in a region where 20% of residents cross into another jurisdiction for work daily.
"We are used to working with each other," she said. "This is what we do. Not to this scale."
