Storm brings scattered power outages and flash flooding to Virginia

Monday brought a variety of dangerous weather to every corner of Virginia.
Despite the powerful elements at work, no injuries were reported in the state.
A storm system responsible for deadly tornadoes across the Southeastern U.S. on Sunday sent several waves of rain and thunderstorms through Virginia between Sunday night and Monday afternoon, leading to downed trees, scattered power outages and disruptive flash flooding.
Metro Richmond escaped the most dangerous conditions, but soaking rain and persistent high winds still made for the first menacing weather day of the spring. The morning's tornado watch came and went without incident, locally. The highest gust at Richmond International Airport was 47 mph.
Tree damage reports in central Virginia were generally aligned in two swaths: one from South Boston to Farmville to Louisa County; and another from Mecklenburg County to Prince George County to King William County.
Dominion Energy reported a peak storm-related outage at 9:03 a.m., with 22,689 customers in the Richmond and Tri-Cities region in the dark. The outage number was reduced to 1,383 by 5 p.m.
Downed power lines temporarily closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 near the Broad Street exit in western Henrico County around 9 a.m.
Monday’s severe weather threat also prompted some local school districts to alter their meal distribution for students.
Richmond Public Schools announced Monday it would cancel its mobile meal distribution but the 10 school sites would remain open.
Chesterfield County Schools postponed all meal services and said it would resume regular distribution on Tuesday. Henrico County Public Schools also cancelled student meal distribution, but it is expected to resume Tuesday.
Around the state
In the mountains of Southwestern Virginia, rivers and creeks jumped to high levels for the second time this year after 2 to 5 inches of rain descended overnight. Water invaded low-lying roads near Roanoke, Lynchburg and Rocky Mount. Bedford County's swift water unit rescued one motorist from floodwaters.
A swollen creek forced 18 people to evacuate from an apartment complex near Abingdon, according to the Bristol Herald Courier. No injuries were reported.
In Nelson County, VDOT reported a mudslide blocking Route 6.
To the east, high surf and coastal flooding pounded Back Bay in Virginia Beach, while winds whipped to 73 mph at Cape Henry.
Communities along the North Carolina border weathered a swarm of menacing, rotating storms around daybreak. Though several tornado warnings went out around Martinsville and Danville, no sightings were reported to the National Weather Service.
Radar indications also triggered a mid-morning tornado warning in Charles City and New Kent counties, and also across parts of Stafford and Prince William counties shortly after noon. In both areas, as in Southside Virginia, there were no tornado sightings or immediate reports of serious damage.
For Northern Virginia, the worst storms blew through in the afternoon. Fairfax County ended up seeing one of the only reports of significant hail anywhere along the Eastern Seaboard.
Even as the sun returned in the afternoon, most areas in the state experienced gusts to 40 mph as winds rushed around the vast low pressure system as it swirled from the Great Lakes region into Canada.
Tuesday promises to be quieter, drier and cooler, but we'll still have evidence of Monday's storms.
That heavy rain will continue to collect in the James River, resulting in minor flooding.
Richmond's Westham gauge is predicted to crest at 13.9 feet late Tuesday, or 1.9 feet above minor flood stage, according to Monday afternoon's forecast from the NWS. The other major rivers east of the Blue Ridge mountains are not expected to flood.
The next rainmaker from Tuesday night into Wednesday will be a gentler one than the last, though temperatures aloft could be cold enough to allow snowflakes to reach the ground in the state's higher elevations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.