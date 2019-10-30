Strong storms will howl through Va. on Halloween night, earlier trick-or-treating plans look better

Be prepared for dramatic weather changes across Virginia on Halloween night.
A line of storms containing damaging winds and heavy rain will sweep from west to east on Thursday evening.
It won't just be the spooky decorations blowing around: some storms could be strong enough to down trees and power lines around central Virginia.
Timing
Storms are most likely to arrive in metro Richmond between 9 p.m. and midnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield.
With the exception of hit-or-miss showers, dry weather should hold out for the early evening (6 to 8 p.m.). Then, be ready for a rapid change around mid-evening.
It will be a good idea to check the weather before heading out in case that line speeds up, and stay aware of any warnings that may be issued.
In the western half of the state, storms will arrive early enough to ruin trick-or-treating. For Charlottesville, Louisa and Farmville, the storms are expected to arrive between 7 and 10 p.m.
Farther east in Tidewater, the worst weather will hold off until around midnight or the early morning hours of Friday.
Hazards
Damaging wind will be the most widespread concern, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out somewhere in the region. Lightning could also be a hazard for anyone caught outside.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center predicted an "enhanced" risk of severe storms across Virginia's Piedmont region, or a three on their zero-to-five scale.
That's a relatively high storm potential for this time of year.
Poorly-drained and low-lying areas could also see minor flooding from the downpours.
Conditions will already be breezy ahead of the storms, and stay blustery after they depart.
During the evening, expect a warm wind from the south gusting to 30 mph. Winds will shift to the west once the cold front passes, with gusts to 25 or 30 mph through the early morning of Friday.
The storms will also bring a sharp drop in temperatures, from lower-to-mid 70s in the early evening to 50s by midnight.
Showers will taper by daybreak.
