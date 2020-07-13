A direct descendant of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart wants to "bring home" his ancestor's deposed statue from Monument Avenue to the cavalryman's birthplace in Patrick County in Southwest Virginia.
Dr. James E.B. Stuart V, a Richmond orthopedic surgeon, formally asked Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and the City Council on Monday to allow the transfer of the statue to the J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace Preservation Trust Inc. The trust is a 29-year-old nonprofit organization that operates Laurel Hill on a portion of the farm on which the Confederate grew up at Ararat in Patrick along the North Carolina border.
The historic preservation trust had written to Richmond leaders on July 7 - the same day the city removed the statue from its Monument Avenue pedestal at Stuart Circle - to "express our fervent desire" to acquire the statue and move it to Laurel Hill at its expense. The trust had not received a reply as of Monday morning.
Stuart, who wrote a column two years ago about the divisive debate over Confederate monuments in Richmond, made clear this week that he has no interest in the statue returning to the perch it had held on Monument since 1907.
"I think the horse has left the barn about putting the statues back up," he said in an email on Sunday. "Our focus is on returning the statue to his home."
Stuart has no involvement in a lawsuit two Richmond residents filed last week challenging Stoney's decision to remove the statues under powers granted to him under the public emergency Gov. Ralph Northam declared.
The governor declared an emergency in response to protests over police brutality toward African Americans and over Confederate monuments erected during the Jim Crow era of racial segregation. On June 29, he signed an executive order extending the state of emergency in Richmond at Stoney's request.
The lawsuit, filed by Helen Marie Taylor and E. Morgan Massey, seeks to reverse the mayor's decision and require the city to return the statues to their previous sites on Monument Avenue. Another suit, filed by an anonymous plaintiff, challenges Stoney's authority to remove the statues without following procedures specified by a state law that took effect July 1.
Richmond Circuit Judge Bradley Cavedo imposed a 60-day injunction last week on removal of any other Confederate memorials on property owned by the city.
Thomas Jamerson, a Midlothian lawyer who represents Stuart, said his client is not a party to the lawsuits. "He was not ever consulted," Jamerson said.
Jim Nolan, spokesman for the mayor, said Monday, "The administration has received multiple inquiries expressing interest in acquiring and/or relocating the monuments, but their ultimate disposition will be determined by the city council in accordance with recently enacted state law."
"That process is just beginning, and we encourage all to participate," Nolan said.
The new state law specifies that the local governing body "shall have sole authority to determine the final disposition of the monument or memorial." The law also requires the locality, 30 days before removing a monument, to "offer the monument or memorial for relocation and placement to any museum, historical society, government, or military battlefield."
Jamerson's letter to the city on behalf of Stuart said moving the statue to Laurel Hill would allow Richmond "to rid itself of a point of contention," while preserving a work of art that was the basis for the "Rumors of War" statue by African American artist Kehinde Wiley that was unveiled last year in front of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
The move also would allow the statue to be placed in context with historic preservation and honor the private philanthropy of Stuart's father, J.E.B. Stuart IV, who died in April. His father had raised money to restore and protect the statue, including the erection of protective fencing around the monument that protesters later tore down.
"It just makes the most sense for it to be there," Jamerson said in an interview.
The trust was established in 1991 to manage Laurel Hill on 75 acres of what had been a 1,500-farm at Ararat, near Mount Airy, N.C. In 1998, the property was listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.
The College of William & Mary has conducted an extensive archaeological survey of the property, which includes a Native American site and a slave graveyard, as well as a family graveyard, hiking trails and pavilions. A fire in 1848 destroyed the home in which Gen. Stuart was born in 1833, the eighth of 11 children. The general died in 1864 in his brother-in-law's house on Grace Street in Richmond after he was wounded at the Battle of Yellow Tavern north of the city. He is buried in Hollywood Cemetery.
His great-great grandson waded into the public debate over Richmond's Confederate monuments in 2017, the month after a white nationalist rally at the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville ended in violence and the death of counterprotester Heather Heyer.
In an op-ed that ran in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sept. 2, 2017, Stuart condemned "Neo-Nazis, racists and any other groups who seek to divide us on the grounds of race or religion," as well as vandalism or destruction of public or private property.
"Unfortunately, these groups who promote hate and division have latched onto our ancestors; they do not honor their memory, and they undermine historic preservation efforts," he wrote.
Stuart also challenged both those who want to remove the monuments and those who want to preserve them as history.
"Indeed, preserving history is a double-edge sword," he wrote. "Are we preserving history so that we can do better in the future, or are we simply preserving our place of privilege in it?"
Since writing the column, Stuart said, he was not included in discussions by the Monument Avenue Commission established by Stoney to recommend how to deal with the Confederate monuments. He also said he was not contacted by the mayor or the city prior to removal of his ancestor's statue, which protesters defaced and on one occasion tried to topple themselves.
"There needs to be some accountability with the city leadership,” Stuart said in an interview.
Unlike some descendants of other Confederates memorialized on Monument Avenue, such as Lee and Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson," Stuart has not joined calls to remove the monuments. However, he said last week that their removal offers an opportunity for Richmond to move past the debate over the statues and address the city's future.
“There’s been so much emotion,” Stuart said. “The silver lining is the path forward.”
He acknowledges that the Stuart statue does not belong to him or his family, but he hopes the trust will give it a "non-controversial home."
"My ancestor would say, ‘bring me home.’ ”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Noooooooooo .... that would not be near enough revenge for the Mob ….. right lefties?
Soon ….. Richmond will only need a name change to make it more representative of the Mob that controls the Democrat Party that rules in name only now ….. no longer the tourist attract it was when it was the Capital of the Confederacy.
Capital of the Mob does have a ring to it though, or Obamaville even better. Period.
Seems like a very reasonable solution. The taxpayers won't be on the hook for the cost of the statute removal one that the City didn't want anyway. Then the City can spend the millions needed for all the streets that will need to be renamed.
Wonderful idea. The people that want to see the statute can, and those that don’t, won’t.
This is a great solution as we've had enough time to look at it here. Once all of those thousands of tourists who flock to the city each year to see the statue can figure out the location of Patrick County, they can flock there. Good for their economy. Win all around.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.