Students who were on track to advance to their next grade before Gov. Ralph Northam ordered schools to close starting March 16 will be able to despite the closures extending through the end of the academic year.
Flexibility granted by the Virginia Department of Education allows local school districts to decide if students will continue to the next grade once schools re-open, with the state agency looking to lessen the burden students and families are already facing with schools shuttered for months.
The department is trying to “minimize the disruption to all students from this extraordinary situation, whether we’re talking about our 2020 graduates or students who are looking to advance to the next grade,” Virginia Department of Education spokesman Charles Pyle said Wednesday.
“[Decisions about promotion and retention] are local matters and we’re trying to provide guidance and options that will work for a number of school divisions.”
The clarification is the latest shoe to drop after Northam said Monday that he was extending his school closure order, originally set to expire Friday, through the rest of the school year. The move, which only one other state (Kansas) has done, prompted many questions about seemingly basic questions during a normal school year: Will students move onto their next grade? Will seniors be able to graduate? Will staff be paid?
Guidance released by the state Education Department after Northam’s decision allows local school systems to waive graduation requirements so seniors in line to graduate can still get a diploma. It also encourages districts to offer distance learning and gives school systems the flexibility to offer summer school to students who couldn’t receive teaching during the closure, adjusting the current school calendar or the 2020-21 school calendar, or incorporating lessons students would have learned this year into next year’s schedule.
The guidance also recommends against grading any work done by students while schools are closed.
Local school districts are in the midst of crafting plans to educate students now that there’s some certainty over the future of this school year.
“We will need to provide a plan for how students will learn the content they would have otherwise been exposed to this spring,” Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said Tuesday.
Kamras said his administration will present recommendations on how to fill the gap to the city School Board "soon."
RPS and other local school systems are paying employees throughout the closure.
“We do not want any RPS employee to experience financial hardship as a result of the closure,” the city school district said.
Henrico County Public Schools is also paying its staff, spokesman Andy Jenks said Wednesday, including part-time and temporary employees.
“Henrico believes strongly in doing everything possible to take care of its employees, not only when times are good, but also when there's great uncertainty,” Jenks said. “It's important to us that we show the kind of dedication to our employees as they show to our students, families, and one another all throughout the year.”
Hanover County Public Schools spokesman Chris Whitley said employees under contract or those who have received a written offer for a job will be paid throughout the duration of the closure.
"When the health risk subsides, employees will be expected to return to their worksites for professional development, other assignments, and preparation for next school year," Whitley said.
A spokesman for Chesterfield County Public Schools did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment.
Teachers you are getting paid in full...plus will get the stimulus check..... unlike the rest of us who are taxed to pay your salaries. In this case you have just gotten your raises for years to come. That's my view. Chesterfield teachers have no reason now to protest higher salaries do the math....4 months of getting paid in full....with benefits equates to at least 15,000 of income ..... ..Average teacher salary is 40,000 divided by 52 weeks....is 800 a week.... then 16 weeks at 800 is 12,800 dollars of paid without performing work. lets say you wanted a 5% increase in pay ....That is 2,000 more a year....so divide 12,800 by 2,000 that is 5 years of pay increases at 5%. ....See my math is really good. While the rest of us.... retail, food, hotel and service industries don't have this benefit. Yet our taxes pay's for government workers right?
