Governor Ralph Northam talks about updates on Virginiaâ€™s COVID-19 (coronavirus) preparedness and response efforts Saturday, March 21, 2020. 3/22/2020: Carey ALEXA WELCH EDLUND Carey ALEXA WELCH EDLUND Laurie Forlano, deputy commissioner of population health at Va. Dept. of Health, answers questions after Governor Ralph Northam spoke about updates on Virginia's COVID-19 (coronavirus) preparedness and response efforts Saturday, March 21, 2020. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND Laurie Forlano, deputy commissioner of population health at Va. Dept. of Health, answers questions after Governor Ralph Northam spoke about updates on Virginia's COVID-19 (coronavirus) preparedness and response efforts Saturday, March 21, 2020. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND Gov. Ralph Northam provided updates Saturday on the state's coronavirus response efforts as Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran looked on. Northam said the state is loosening testing criteria to give priority to medical staff treating people with the virus. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/Times-Dispatch Gov. Ralph Northam provided updates Saturday on the state's coronavirus response efforts as Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran looked on. Northam said the state is loosening testing criteria to give priority to medical staff treating people with the virus. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/Times-Dispatch Denise M. Toney, director of the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services with the Va. Dept. of General Services, answers questions after Governor Ralph Northam spoke about updates on Virginia's COVID-19 (coronavirus) preparedness and response efforts Saturday, March 21, 2020. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND Denise M. Toney, director of the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services with the Va. Dept. of General Services, answers questions after Governor Ralph Northam spoke about updates on Virginia's COVID-19 (coronavirus) preparedness and response efforts Saturday, March 21, 2020. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND Governor Ral
A health-care worker prepares to administer a test at the temporary drive-through COVID-19 sample collection site in Arlington County on March 18, 2020.
Washington Post photo by Toni L. Sandys
Governor Ralph Northam talks about updates on Virginia's COVID-19 (coronavirus) preparedness and response efforts Saturday, March 21, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Governor Ralph Northam talks about updates on Virginiaâ€™s COVID-19 (coronavirus) preparedness and response efforts Saturday, March 21, 2020. 3/22/2020: Carey ALEXA WELCH EDLUND Carey ALEXA WELCH EDLUND Laurie Forlano, deputy commissioner of population health at Va. Dept. of Health, answers questions after Governor Ralph Northam spoke about updates on Virginia's COVID-19 (coronavirus) preparedness and response efforts Saturday, March 21, 2020. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND Laurie Forlano, deputy commissioner of population health at Va. Dept. of Health, answers questions after Governor Ralph Northam spoke about updates on Virginia's COVID-19 (coronavirus) preparedness and response efforts Saturday, March 21, 2020. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND Gov. Ralph Northam provided updates Saturday on the state's coronavirus response efforts as Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran looked on. Northam said the state is loosening testing criteria to give priority to medical staff treating people with the virus. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/Times-Dispatch Gov. Ralph Northam provided updates Saturday on the state's coronavirus response efforts as Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran looked on. Northam said the state is loosening testing criteria to give priority to medical staff treating people with the virus. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/Times-Dispatch Denise M. Toney, director of the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services with the Va. Dept. of General Services, answers questions after Governor Ralph Northam spoke about updates on Virginia's COVID-19 (coronavirus) preparedness and response efforts Saturday, March 21, 2020. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND Denise M. Toney, director of the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services with the Va. Dept. of General Services, answers questions after Governor Ralph Northam spoke about updates on Virginia's COVID-19 (coronavirus) preparedness and response efforts Saturday, March 21, 2020. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND Governor Ral
Virginia health officials announced three more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to six fatalities and 220 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness.
All three of the patients were women in their 80s and residents of the Peninsula Health District. They were from Newport News, Williamsburg and James City County. The source of their exposure is unknown, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The three women had been hospitalized, and one was a resident of a long-term care facility, officials said. Two of the patients previously tested positive for the virus, and the third was a newly positive case.
Two of the earlier three Virginia deaths also were Peninsula residents, men in their 70s. The other earlier fatality was announced on Saturday, a Fairfax man in his 60s who died of respiratory failure.
At a news briefing on Sunday, Gov. Ralph Northam warned Virginians that the turmoil caused by COVID-19 will stretch out for several months. State officials said Virginia had 68 new confirmed cases, a 44.7% increase from Saturday. As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed cases was at least 220 in Virginia.
One reason for the spikes in the numbers is that more tests are being done, said Larry Hill, a spokesman for the VDH.
Northam announced the increase on Sunday with a plea that residents stay inside and continue to practice social distancing to curb the spread of the disease.
“Social distancing does not mean congregating on a crowded beach,” he admonished. “This is not a holiday. This is not a vacation.”
Northam addressed the reported shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, for medical personnel across the state and said the Virginia Department of Emergency Management shipped a major supply on Saturday to emergency medical services, health districts and hospitals across the state.
He also called on private companies to do more to help with supplies, which include gloves, gowns, masks and respirators.
Northam encouraged hospitals to reschedule elective surgeries, a step many have already taken, to free up workers, equipment and blood donations for the coming surge.
After an open letter from long-term care medical professionals last week, the VDH updated its testing guidelines Friday to remove the requirement for residents to complete a respiratory viral panel prior to COVID-19 testing, a process that could take up to a week.
Northam said it was important to protect those who suffer the most extreme outcomes and the health care workers who take care of COVID-19 patients.
“We know a majority of people who get sick will experience mild to moderate symptoms, so, as a country, our priority must be to protect the people who are most vulnerable: older people, people with underlying health conditions and our health care workers themselves,” he said.
Northam did not institute any further restrictions some other states have already adopted, such as mandating work-from-home policies, curfews or travel limitations to health care facilities or essential businesses only.
No decision was announced on state-level economic relief either as many service industry workers around Virginia have been cut due to the drop-off in business.
James Millner is a server at Shagbark, but he is not working because the restaurant is only offering takeout. He said he has savings and a fiancee still working from home, but he suspects that his situation is uncommon.
“I am most concerned about my friends and co-workers at this point,” Millner said in an email. “Most of them have little, if any, cushion, and missing one paycheck can mean the difference in being able to pay rent or not.”
Brian Moran, Virginia’s secretary of public safety and homeland security, fielded questions about the state’s prison population and said no COVID-19 tests have been run on inmates as of Sunday.
At least 38 inmates and employees at Rikers Island in New York City had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday, and Moran said restrictions have been put in place in attempts to limit the possible exposure of inmates in Virginia prisons.
Virginia has suspended visitations and transfers and has given guidance to the state parole board to review older inmates’ cases to expedite the release of those over 60 who would be most vulnerable in the case of an outbreak, Moran said.
The state has also recommended alternatives to incarceration for low-level offenders, such as home-monitoring systems, to reduce the jail population and limit the chances of exposure.
State epidemiologist Dr. Lilian Peake said Sunday that the bulk of new confirmed cases were validated by private labs. Peake said the state has 1,000 tests available.
The latest number of positive tests by region are: North, 95; East, 71; Central, 28; Northwest, 20; and Southwest, six.
University of Virginia Health announced on Sunday that all clinic visits through April 6 will be rescheduled and hospital visitors will no longer be allowed.
Exceptions to the new restrictions include if the patient is a child, dying, having a baby or having an operation with anesthesia, and any exceptions must be asymptomatic and have approval from the hospital unit manager.
Northam said he would announce Monday an update on school closures, and daily news conferences will be moved to 2 p.m. going forward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(14) comments
Republican Rump lovers have to stop trying to downplay common sense preventative measures and putting fellow Americans at risk!
Sure, it’s an admission that Rump was wrong.... but they need to stop being snowflakes and Exposing others to risk out of ignorant mean-spiritedness.
“Coronavirus is spreading because people are not staying at home and practicing social distancing. "This week, it's going to get bad," U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said.”
That would be the what-me-worry Rump voters. Even when Rump’s own surgeon general tells them different.
Copied verbatim from the Virginia Department of Health's Influenza website:
"Virginia investigated 6 influenza outbreaks during the week ending March 14, 2020 (week 11).
VDH has reported 4 influenza-associated pediatric deaths during the 2019-20 flu season.
Virginia investigated a total of 122 outbreaks during the 2019-20 flu season.
VDH has received report of 782 pneumonia and influenza-associated deaths during the 2019-20 flu season."
If there is going to be a daily BANNER HEADLINE telling us how many people died of COVID-19, could we at least have a little data like this to put it in perspective??
Or are we going to continue ringing bells and running in circles?
...and if we are going to continue...WHY!?!?
What’s your implication? If deaths are low the debilitation of thousands is not an issue?
People like you, trying to downplay the situation, are causing the infection rates to go up.
We are currently in the process of two to three weeks of business shut-downs - a good decision. This should allow our medical facilities and practitioners time to prepare as realistically as possible.
We need to change our focus to those most at risk: the elderly as well as younger Americans with health issues susceptible to infections.
We need to protect their isolation/quarantine with economic support. They may need delivery of food & other required supplied.
We know by April 6th, there will be many, many more infected with the Coronavirus. But we must return to work albeit not "as normal" or routine.
In addition to developing a plan for the elderly and those with health risks, we need to develop a plan for all others to return to work with the best safety precautions & best practices. There must be new rules and flexibility for the workplace. For example, those without medical leave need financial protection so that they do not return as a result of economic need.
Regardless of our actions, we will all eventually be exposed to the Coronavirus. It is inevitable. Some will tragically die. Some will have reactions no different than the common flu. Some will never know they have it but will be hazardous carriers.
We MUST start discussion & preparations NOW.
Well said and spot on. The cure should not be worse than the disease.
I am speaking of returning America to work in April. What is the process and best practices?
No, we cannot all stay at home for months. Our homes will be foreclosed, or we will be evicted. Congress might delay mortgage holders or landlords, but ONLY delay it.
We can economically protect the elderly and those with health issues. But the rest of us must work and the economy must be come back for us to continue to protect them.
Congress will send you a check to pay your bills, Hal.
It should take the heat off.... IF you haven’t overextended your finances and have saved.
Lawrence O'Donnell, of MSNBC, knows why we, and not the rest of the world, is having more trouble than most …… Listen to his brilliant reasoning, and you will see why America is divided, and refuses to work together even for a common cause.
It is disgusting that bad news reporting is not bleeped like a vulgar word. Period.
https://trumptrainnews.com/articles/msnbc-host-o-donnell-claims-more-people-are-dead-and-dying-because-trump-is-president?kagcode=kag
Haha... Spacy Peter can’t defend Rump’s actions... so he tries to go after Rump’s critics.
When Faux News broadcasts SUCH divisive dangerous lies, who can blame MSNBC for being blunt about Rump’s ineptitude and the cost to the American people.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
With Faux News so complicit in spreading Rump’s lies it is no wonder Americans are turning to networks like MSNBC where they can count on the truth.
Annnnnd touchè!
6 fatalities in how many weeks? About 10,000 die in Va. each month under normal conditions. About 60 on highways. But Dr. Governor wants to keep our highways moving quickly, very deadly quickly. Add another several hundred injured, maimed and paralyzed.
I take you skipped all your math classes? This is embarrassingly ignorant
Republicans have been embarrassing themselves with ignorance ever since Rump got elected.
Stop playing games https://m.facebook.com/groups/207105133977123?group_view_referrer=profile_browser
Janis Peace commenting: Telemedicine should be put into use now especially for people 65 or older. The President has suggested this and before things get worse, which they will, stop all unnecessary going out. If a doctor can write a prescription which requires no physical check up and if the doctor is familiar with the patient, it's basically a no brainer! Doctors offices are one place you want to keep people out of if it is unnecessary. Insurance companies should be made to comply with the same billing as if the patient is seen on premises. This is serious and why put people at risk if it is unnecessary.
I realize many doctor appointments are necessary due to various conditions but many are just medicine appointments. Please, Governor, do this one important thing to help stop the spread of the virus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.