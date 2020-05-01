COVID-19 testing in Virginia has increased this week over last, as officials work to boost it while the state is highlighted for lagging behind others.
Since Sunday, 24,473 people have been tested for COVID-19 — about 4,000 per day, on average — from a total of 20,247 people last week. The state also saw record testing Thursday and Friday, which officials touted as a sign of progress toward their goal of 10,000 tests per day after testing lagged in Virginia through much of April.
“On Wednesday, we tested more than 5,000 people, our highest one-day number ever. Yesterday we grew that number to another new record, testing more than 5,800 people,” Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday during a briefing with reporters.
House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said in a statement: “We’re pleased to see the number of tests being conducted in Virginia increase today, but the delays to date are inexcusable."
Karen Remley, a former state health commissioner who was tapped last week to troubleshoot the state’s testing woes, said the state has begun to contract with commercial labs to expand testing, and will start encouraging a broader swath of the population to be tested.
State officials on Friday did not immediately publicize the number of new people tested in Virginia. Data published by the Virginia Department of Health on Friday morning showed an additional 14,800 people had been tested, stunning data that the state later revealed was due to a change in methodology.
State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said his agency will now begin to share the total number of tests performed, which is higher than the total number of people tested given that some likely COVID-19 patients are tested more than once.
The data is not comparable to testing data the agency shared in weeks past.
Oliver said the new figures will better illustrate the percentage of positive cases among those tested each day — a figure that the state will use to determine when Virginia should lift public restrictions.
Oliver and Northam chief of staff Clark Mercer said the 14,800 figure represents a cumulative number over the past weeks, though they did not immediately provide data to show when the new tests first reported Friday were performed.
Without the data, it is not possible for independent groups to calculate the percentage of positive cases among the total number of tests performed.
Business closures
An order closing recreational and entertainment businesses in Virginia, including gyms and movie theaters, is set to expire next Friday, May 8. Asked whether he planned to extend it, Northam said he would have more details to share during a “special briefing” with reporters Monday morning.
Northam had said he would begin to lift public restrictions once the percentages of positive tests per day and hospitalizations showed a sustained decline over 14 consecutive days. State officials have also said they hoped to reach 10,000 new tests per day before the economy reopened.
Remley said that the state has sought to improve communication between labs and health care facilities to boost testing. She said Virginia also plans to launch a public service campaign urging people to seek COVID-19 tests if they think they might have contracted the virus.
“There is enough [personal protective equipment], enough testing, and many things we can do for you, your family, your friends and your community by identifying that you have the disease,” Remley said. “It’s important for us to change that message.”
Northam said Monday’s briefing would also include more details about the first phase of the state’s reopening plan.
State officials gave a rough outline of phase one last week, sharing that it will still involve keeping some businesses closed, while others reopen under “strict safety restrictions.” It will also involve “continued social distancing, continued teleworking [and] face coverings recommended in public,” the outline read.
Friday's numbers
The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state has 16,901 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 1,055 over the 15,846 reported Thursday.
The 16,901 cases included 16,109 confirmed cases and 792 probable cases. Also, there are 581 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 572 confirmed and nine probable. That's an increase of 29 total deaths from the 552 reported Thursday.
Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The VDH said 105,648 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,416 hospitalizations.
In the Richmond area, there are 1,951 cases: 898 in Henrico County, 557 in Chesterfield County, 364 in Richmond and 132 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 153 deaths attributed to the virus: 102 in Henrico County, 24 in Chesterfield County, 15 in Richmond and 12 in Hanover County.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
