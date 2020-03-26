A fourth resident of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare has died of COVID-19, this time at the skilled nursing care center in western Henrico County.
Three previous deaths caused by the coronavirus disease occurred in local hospitals, but Dr. James Wright, chief medical officer at Canterbury, said the 75-year-old man died on Thursday morning at the facility at the family's request.
"The family opted for comfort care," Wright said Thursday.
The center currently has 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19, in addition to the four who died from the disease. The facility is treating 11 confirmed cases at the center and two have been hospitalized. Six health care workers at the facility also have been confirmed with COVID-19.
More than 20 other residents show symptoms of the disease but have not been confirmed infected, Canterbury and public health officials said.
The COVID-19 outbreak began at the facility almost two weeks ago when a 48-year-old man who had been taken to a local hospital with sepsis from a bladder infection was confirmed with the disease, he confirmed. The man has recovered from the illness and is returning to the facility, Wright said.
Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said a health department investigation deduced that the original source of the virus "may have been an ill visitor or staff member" in one unit of the facility.
Avula outlined the investigation, its conclusions and detailed recommendation in a five-page letter to Canterbury on Wednesday that credited the facility's efforts to control the spread of infection, while acknowledging concerns about adequate staffing, protective medical supplies and interaction with Henrico emergency medical services called to transport patients.
Among the recommendations is a restriction on Canterbury staff "from working any other medical, nursing home or high-risk facility during the course of this outbreak."
Avula outlined the measures the center had taken to limit the spread of the disease, including confining confirmed and suspected cases to a three-winged unit. The Tuckahoe Unit also includes a wing as a step-down unit and another wing for "unaffected but potentially exposed" residents.
"Thank you for your tireless efforts to protect the health of the Canterbury Rehab community!" Avula concluded.
