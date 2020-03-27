Schools shuttered. Districts scrambling to feed students. Teachers instructing online.
As the coronavirus continues to spread across Virginia and the world, schools have been heavily impacted. School systems, in the midst of an unprecedented situation, have tried to continue educating students while making sure they're fed.
The pandemic has raised many questions about how schools will move forward. Here are answers to 10 of the most frequently asked.
How long are schools closed?
Gov. Ralph Northam ordered on March 23 that schools stay closed for the rest of the academic year. That means different lengths in different parts of the state.
In southwest Virginia, for example, the school year was set to end in mid-May because schools open in August, while in the Richmond area, school starts after Labor Day, so the academic year extends into June.
Northam had ordered March 13 that schools, both public and private, be closed from March 16 through March 27, but extended that as the virus spread.
At the time of Northam mandating that schools be closed for the rest of the academic year, Virginia became the second state to take that action. Oklahoma and Alabama have since joined Virginia and Kansas.
How will students learn while school is closed?
The Virginia Department of Education is recommending three options to school systems:
- Virtual learning, where students learn remotely;
- Expanding summer school;
- Incorporating lessons students would have learned this year into next year’s schedule.
Each district will decide for itself how to make sure students are still learning.
Will staff be paid?
Yes. Richmond Public Schools, Chesterfield County Public Schools, Hanover County Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools will still pay teachers and other school staff.
“We do not want any RPS employee to experience financial hardship as a result of the closure,” the city school district said.
What’s happening with SOL testing?
Virginia is applying for a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education in order to cancel the annual Standards of Learning testing normally conducted in the spring. The state Board of Education is expected to vote on the waiver application in April.
U.S. Secretary of Education has said that the federal agency will accept the waivers.
“Students need to be focused on staying healthy and continuing to learn. Teachers need to be able to focus on remote learning and other adaptations,” DeVos said in a statement. “Neither students nor teachers need to be focused on high-stakes tests during this difficult time. Students are simply too unlikely to be able to perform their best in this environment.”
What about AP, IB, SAT and ACT tests?
Advanced Placement: The College Board canceled the tradition in-person exams in favor of students taking a 45-minute online test at home.
International Baccalaureate: IB canceled its May examinations. Students can still receive IB diplomas or course certificates based on a student’s “coursework and the established assessment expertise, rigor and quality control” already built into the programs, according to a news release.
SAT: The College Board canceled the May 2 testing, but hasn’t canceled the June 6 test.
ACT: The other primary college entry test rescheduled its April testing to June 13.
Should the work being done remotely be graded?
The Virginia Department of Education is advising school districts against grading work given to students during the closures. Districts still have the power to determine grade point averages.
“School divisions should consider the guidance related to distance and online learning and the considerations regarding equity and a thoughtful approach to instruction, and the impact of alternative measures of achievement and mastery,” the agency said.
Will seniors be able to graduate?
Seniors on track to graduate before the closures will be able to, according to guidance from the state Education Department.
The guidelines allow school districts to waive eight graduation requirements, while two others require action by the General Assembly.
“I hope the flexibility … will help students and teachers as they cope with the deep disappointment of having their time together unexpectedly cut short and of not being able to enjoy the recognitions and celebrations that should be a part of every student’s graduation experience,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said.
Will students be able to advance to the next grade?
Local school districts will make those decisions, but like the flexibility with seniors, it’s expected that students on track to be promoted to the next grade will be able to do so.
Are school districts still feeding students?
Yes. This has been a major effort for school systems, setting up distribution centers and also delivering food.
Take Richmond Public Schools, for example. Food is available for pickup at 10 schools and the district is using school buses to deliver food to 34 locations across the city.
What’s happening with spring sports?
The Virginia High School League, which administers sports across the state, also canceled sports for the rest of the spring. The organization is considering letting spring sports teams play over the summer, but is delaying a decision until May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.