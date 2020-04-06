Angelica Garcia had been waiting four years for this moment.
With her new album, "Cha Cha Palace" finally out, the Los Angeles area native -- who calls Richmond home -- started last month with a series of concerts on the west coast. She'd planned a European tour, and booked South by Southwest.
Then the world and Garcia's life were upended.
Instead of going to Austin or seeing Europe for the first time, Garcia, 26, has been hunkered down in her mom's Los Angeles apartment. No gigs are on the horizon. Kuba Kuba, the restaurant where she works in Richmond, has been closed.
"Our entire job as musicians is getting large crowds of people together," Garcia said. "You don’t want to play to 10 people. You want to play to 200."
From coast to coast, shows and festivals like South by Southwest and Something in the Water in Virginia Beach are being cancelled to comply with government mandates that people stay home to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The fallout is painful for performing artists, many of whom also work side jobs in the hard-hit service industry.
Warning signs about the cancellation of the Texas festival and others concerts came at the outset of her tour last month.
Hometown friends and new fans said they wanted to see her but no longer felt comfortable in large crowds. At LAX before flying to San Francisco for the Noise Pop music festival, she saw tons of people in masks and signs warning passengers about traveling to China. Performing in front of a sell-out crowd at the Great American Music Hall, Garcia thought about how easy it would be for the virus to spread in the 470-capacity nightclub.
She continued to shake hands with fans at her merch table. She was more diligent than usual about washing her hands afterward.
The cancellation of the renowned two-week South by Southwest festival in Austin, Tx. last month had a ripple effect on hundreds of musicians and artists who had planned tours around performing there or at unofficial concerts and showcases in the area.
Bands and artists are in knots over how long the pandemic will last and whether it will disrupt other plans.
What kind of exposure will they miss if music festivals are cancelled this summer? Will they be laid off from their part times jobs? Can they still tour this summer or fall if they can't save money now? No one is quite sure.
It's a tough break for those on the cusp of launching their band or career to the next level, hoping they will soon play regularly to larger audiences and perhaps court record label support that could let them turn their rockstar dreams into a full-time gig that pays the bills; especially in Richmond, where artists like Garcia often move to find like-minded people with ambition and heart, who wait on tables and work in kitchens and bars to support themselves in the meantime.
Even for artists who aren't trying to make it big or know their art will only take them so far, the city has long been seen as a place where a life centered on making art is feasible.
Majjin Boo, a Richmond-based six-piece alternative rock band, was set to embark on their first official tour last month four years after releasing their first demo.
Guitarist Zavi Harman said the group planned the trip around performing at South by Southwest last month -- a gig he thinks they would not have booked before releasing their album "Go Between" last fall through Richmond label Egghunt Records.
"I'm not sure we would have even attempted going if we didn’t have a label," Harman said. "We're part of the DIY music scene and I'm involved in booking shows, so we had some connections. But I think it would have been much harder to do."
He was stoked when him and Frank Roberts, who sings and also plays guitar in the band, recently found a 2002 Ford Econoline van with about 144,000 miles going for $2,500. Harman said it was about half the cost for all the other listings they pinned.
With a van, he said, the band would no longer need to take two cars to haul all six members and their cargo of Vox and Roland combo amps, guitars, keyboards and a full drum set.
It would also help them save gas money on the tours they were thinking about going on later this spring and summer to promote their new album and make fans.
When South by Southwest was cancelled March 6, about a week before it was set to begin, Harman and his bandmates briefly considered still going out and booking last-minute shows in cities along the route they had already mapped.
That idea was scuttled as the growing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 each day became more alarming.
"We didn’t want to be one of the bands ignoring the clear signs of how serious this is," he said.
Shormey Adumuah, a musician from Chesapeake who writes and produces soul-inspired, psychedelic lo-fi dance music in her bedroom studio, also had to cancel her tour with Virginia rapper Alfred last month.
Also planning to be in Austin for South by Southwest, Shormey and Alfred played the last show in Atlanta about two weeks into their monthlong tour.
"We were on the road, so I don't think I realized how bad it was," she said. "I knew that something was going on whenever I would look at the news or whatever, but everything ramped up so quickly."
Shormey said she began touring for weeks or months at a time last year around the time she released her EP "Boogie Tape, Vol. 1" through Citrus City Records, a Richmond label whose co-founder also helps book shows and tours for bands and artists.
Shormey said she's still working part-time for on-demand delivery services to pay her bills, but is hoping to make music a career.
Unsure of when she'll be able to perform or tour again, though, she said she and others are missing out on a major part of being a musician.
"I feel like it’s a good way to connect people," she said of touring. "The Internet is very important, but it’s a whole other thing to go out to people's cities to connect with them."
Garcia released her first album "Medicine for Birds" on the Warner Brothers label in 2016, but still feels she's at the beginning of her music career.
Her latest album was released through independent Richmond record label Spacebomb at the end of February.
In the time leading up to its release, she picked up tremendous momentum by releasing several Latin-inspired alt-pop singles that expanded on the blues and folk-centered indie rock of her first album.
Even before her recent profile in Vanity Fair and features on NPR, she made former President Barack Obama's list of favorite songs of 2019. The New York Times also included her single "Jicama" on its list of best songs of the year.
"I was super excited because for three or four years when I toured or traveled, I would tell people this record is coming," she said. "I’m pretty bummed that I can’t go out right as it finally happened."
So what's an artist or band to do if they're grounded for a few months? How will they endure in the face of an unprecedented moment? The only way they know how: by wresting meaning from what they and everyone else are feeling.
After centering "Cha Cha Palace" around her Latinx identity, Garcia said she's now thinking about the people in her community who are unemployed or still working at the risk of exposing themselves to the virus, particularly grocery store clerks -- like her 17-year-old sister -- and health care workers.
Half the members of Majjin Boo are out of work now. And Harman said the band's been reluctant to rehearse all together after the governor's recent stay-at-home order.
Nonetheless, he's hopeful the band's plans to release a stripped down, down-tempo track they recently recorded along with a new video will help increase their exposure and keep fans engaged.
"We're still hoping to book shows this summer, but it's hard right now," he said. "We just don't know when the appropriate time for that would be."
Garcia asked that people consider buying music or merch from their favorite local artists and bands to keep their spirits up.
"I hope this is just a couple of months instead of half the year." She's trying to stay positive.
Uncertainty is a familiar feeling for artists trying to make it, she said.
